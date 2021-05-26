Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

SpaceX launches 60 Starlink satellites from Florida

By Paul Brinkmann
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FykJw_0aCCpoSW00
SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida carrying 60 Starlink satellites on May 26, 2021. Photo courtesy of SpaceX

ORLANDO, Fla., May 26 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched 60 more Starlink broadband communications satellites from Florida on Wednesday afternoon.

The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off into a warm, partly cloudy sky as planned at 2:59 p.m. EDT from Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station near Kennedy Space Center.

"What a beautiful day for a rocket launch as you can see, Falcon 9 has successfully lifted off from pad 40 ... carrying our stack of 60 Starlink satellites to orbit," said Youmei Zhou, SpaceX engineer, during a live broadcast of the launch.

The satellites reached their intended orbit a little over an hour after launch. The company also notched its 85th successful landing of a first-stage booster for the rocket, after it landed on a barge in the Atlantic Ocean.

SpaceX has launched hundreds of Starlink satellites just this year, and the constellation in orbit is now over 1,600 spacecraft.

SpaceX reuses the boosters many times in an effort to lower the cost of launches.

The halves of SpaceX's nose cone, or fairing, also were used previously, and the company planned to attempt recovery of those from the ocean after launch.

"Today's flight marks the 40th time SpaceX has reflown a fairing, which we've been doing since November 2019," said Shiva Bharadvaj, another SpaceX engineer.

All but 10 of the satellites launched so far have gone to an orbit of about 340 miles above the Earth, said Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer with the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics in Massachusetts who tracks satellites.

"I would expect them to start launching to the remaining shells [orbits] soon," McDowell said in an email on Tuesday.

Starlink service, which costs $99 a month after the $499 purchase of hardware, is still in a test phase in limited nations in Australia and the Northern Hemisphere. But the company says it has over half a million deposits or orders for service.

SpaceX has faced opposition from competing satellite companies, including a recent request from California-based Viasat to have the Federal Communication Commission halt Starlink launches while it sues to force SpaceX to complete a lengthy environmental review of Starlink satellites.

SpaceX Crew-2 launches to International Space Station

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
117K+
Followers
33K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Canaveral, FL
Local
Florida Business
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Industry
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Starlink Satellites#Spacex Crew 2#Launches#Falcon 9#Space Hardware#Spacex Crew 2#Spacex Engineer#Satellite Companies#California Based Viasat#Earth#Orbits#Company#Fairing#Atlantic Ocean#Kennedy Space Center#Limited Nations#Northern Hemisphere#60 Starlink#Australia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
SpaceX
News Break
Satellites
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & Defenseabc17news.com

SpaceX launches baby squid and water bears

Astronauts on the International Space Station are about to get a special delivery. SpaceX launched its 22nd cargo resupply mission to the space station on Thursday at 1:29 p.m. ET. The spacecraft is carrying more than 7,300 pounds of supplies, scientific research experiments and technology demonstrations. The vehicle will dock at the space station on Saturday.
Aerospace & Defenseswiowanewssource.com

SpaceX launches 22nd resupply mission to ISS

SpaceX launches its 22nd commercial resupply services mission to the International Space Station; more than 7,300 pounds of research, crew supplies and hardware are expected to reach the space station on Saturday. (June 3) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story...
Aerospace & Defensewmfe.org

Supplies, Science & Fresh Food Launch To Space Station On SpaceX’s Cargo Dragon Capsule

More than 7,000 pounds of supplies and science experiments are on the way to the International Space Station after launching Thursday afternoon from Kennedy Space Center. SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket launched the Cargo Dragon capsule on a resupply mission for NASA. The capsule is packed with dozens of science experiments, crew supplies like fresh food and new hardware for the space station.
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

NASA Unveils Strategy For Post-ISS Platforms And Habitats

The retirement of the space shuttles in 2011 left the U.S. without the means to fly crews to the newly completed International Space Station for nearly a decade. NASA has a new strategy to make sure that gap in access to low Earth orbit will not be repeated when the station’s days are over. Building...
Mission, TXtexasstandard.org

Billionaires In Space: Blue Origin Fights To Join SpaceX On A Mission To The Moon

The race to get humans back to the moon has become a clash between boisterous billionaires and a pair of senators who normally work the same side of the political aisle. Blue Origin, owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and Elon Musk’s SpaceX, both have space flight operations in Texas, and both want their craft to be first to the moon. NASA gave SpaceX a solo contract to build a human landing craft, but a group led by Blue Origin, and some on Capitol Hill, would like other organizations to be able to participate.
Astronomyspacepolicyonline.com

NASA’s Going to Venus — and So Is Peter Beck

NASA’s announcement yesterday that it will send two probes to Venus later this decade was music to the ears of Rocket Lab’s Peter Beck. Long convinced Venus may hold clues as to whether there is life elsewhere in the solar system, he is planning his own privately-funded mission to the planet and is “thrilled” Venus is back in NASA’s sights, too.
Aerospace & Defensewfit.org

SpaceX Satellites Are A Problem For Astronomers

While eating al fresco with friends on a recent evening, Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd saw a string of lights appear low in the night sky — one bright little dot after another zooming by above him. He thought it was some kind of alien spacecraft invasion, but it turned...
Aerospace & DefenseDigital Trends

Watch all the highlights of SpaceX’s latest spacecraft launch to ISS

SpaceX successfully launched its latest supply mission to the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday, June 3. Sitting atop the company’s workhorse Falcon 9 rocket, an uncrewed Cargo Dragon laden with more than 7,300 pounds of equipment and other goodies blasted off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida at about 1:30 p.m. ET. The Cargo Dragon is scheduled to dock with the space station on Saturday morning.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceFlight Insider

SpaceX CRS-22 Dragon launches with new solar arrays for ISS

Lifting off atop a brand new Falcon 9 rocket, SpaceX sent its CRS-22 Dragon spacecraft into orbit on a day-and-a-half trek to the International Space Station. Launch took place at 1:29 p.m. EDT (17:29 UTC) June 3, 2021, from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Aboard the cargo Dragon is over 7,300 pounds (3,300 kilograms) of cargo for the ISS, including a multitude of science experiments. Among the cargo is an expansion of the station’s power capabilities in the form of the first two of six new Roll Out Solar Arrays.
Aerospace & DefenseLegit Reviews

SpaceX To Launch A New Rocket Today

It’s become normal for SpaceX to launch previously flown hardware that it’s strange to hear that the company is launching a completely new rocket today. SpaceX is become extremely well adept at landing its first-stage Falcon 9 rockets and reusing its capsules. Today a brand-new Falcon 9 rocket will pushing the Dragon cargo capsule into orbit on a NASA contracted flight to deliver supplies to the ISS.
Brevard County, FLWPBF News 25

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 from Kennedy Space Center

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX is launching Falcon 9 from the Kennedy Space Center Thursday. The targeted liftoff time is 1:29 p.m., according to SpaceX. After the initial separation, SpaceX will land Falcon 9's first stage on the "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship, which is located in the Atlantic Ocean.
Aerospace & Defenseteslanorth.com

Viasat Asks FCC to Revoke SpaceX Starlink’s Government Funding

Viasat satellite internet company, and now a direct competitor with SpaceX’s Starlink, has high hopes for stopping the latter’s satellite constellation from expanding – despite being awarded $885 million by the U.S. government to expand its U.S. internet offerings last year in the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF). In a...
Oak Ridge, TNFirst Coast News

SpaceX launches Robertsville Middle School students' satellite to ISS

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — After five years of work, Robertsville Middle School students got to see their satellite blast off into space. RamSat, a nanosatellite designed and built by students, successfully launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on Thursday. 50 middle schoolers who worked on RamSat traveled to Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday to watch the launch.