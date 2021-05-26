Will 28 Months Later Ever Happen?

"A third film set in the universe of A Quiet Place is on the way. This one will be directed and written by John Nichols from an idea by the director of the first two films, John Krasinski. It will release March 31st, 2023. "The pic is very early in development and simply being billed as the next installment, broadening the post-apocalyptic world introduced in the first two movies." according to the report from Deadline. I have not seen A Quiet Place Part 2 yet, so I have no idea what happens at the end that could make a third film possible, but I imagine that now that the second film opened so huge at the box office that they are gearing up for more and more installments going forward.