Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Will 28 Months Later Ever Happen?

By Jon Fuge
MovieWeb
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Quiet Place: Part II star Cillian Murphy revealed earlier this week that he would return for a sequel to one of his earlier horror outings, 28 Days Later. Both a refreshing take on the zombie genre and a breakout role for Murphy, 28 Days Later was released way back in 2002, and while the actor acknowledges the time that has lapsed between then and now, he would still love for 28 Months Later regardless. But the question remains, will this movie ever happen? Especially considering 28 Weeks Later came out in 2007, with more than 14 years having passed.

movieweb.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brendan Gleeson
Person
Naomie Harris
Person
Millicent Simmonds
Person
John Krasinski
Person
Cillian Murphy
Person
Danny Boyle
Person
Alex Garland
Person
Selena
Person
Noah Jupe
Person
Megan Burns
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Story Time#Question Time#Face Time#Part Time#Due Time#The Rage Virus#Nato#Paramount#Rotten Tomatoes#Cine Pop#This Week#Optimistic#Love#Moving Forward#Rage#Silence#Violent Monsters#Star#Survival#Sound
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Cillian Murphy Says He’s Open To Returning For 28 Months Later

Much like the fast-running zombies at the center of each story, talk of a potential 28 Months Later simply won’t die. Next year marks the 20th anniversary of Danny Boyle’s relentless low budget apocalyptic thriller, which pulled in over $85 million at the box office on an $8 million budget, drew rave reviews from critics, launched the career of leading man Cillian Murphy and is directly cited as one of the driving forces behind the resurgent popularity of the subgenre that followed in its wake.
Moviesnightmarishconjurings.com

[Movie Review] A QUIET PLACE PART II

Back in 2017, when it was announced that John Krasinski was directing a horror film written by Bryan Woods and Scott Beck, many scratched their head in wonderment. Was he a horror fan? What would the guy from “The Office” bring to the genre? By the time A Quiet Place came out in theaters, it had already amassed massive acclaim which was eventually followed by the announcement that Krasinski would direct and write a sequel. Though many were excited, some wondered if the sequel would be able to live up to its predecessor. And in the case of this critic, A QUIET PLACE PART II more than delivers.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Jeff Nichols’ A Quiet Place spinoff gets 2023 release date

Back in November of last year it was announced that Paramount Pictures is expanding the A Quiet Place franchise with a spinoff movie from Take Shelter and Midnight Special writer-director Jeff Nichols, and now Deadline brings word that the studio has set a March 31st 2023 release date for the project.
MoviesCollider

Why '28 Weeks Later' Is a Successful Horror Sequel

28 Days Later, director Danny Boyle’s terrifying vision of London in the aftermath of a zombie apocalypse, immediately sparked renewed interest in the genre when it debuted in 2002. Boyle’s fly-on-the-wall perspective, released during the dawn of digital innovation, became an instant classic because of its humanist drama and biting political allusions. All zombie movies have to live in the long shadow of George A. Romero's Night of the Living Dead, but Boyle's innovative take on a 21st-Century post-apocalypse emerged as a worthy contender. Understandably, expectations were high for the follow-up, 28 Weeks Later. Boyle was out, choosing instead to work on the sci-fi epic Sunshine, another collaboration with screenwriter Alex Garland. Filmmaker Juan Carlos Fresnadillo stepped in as director, but his script—co-written with Rowan Joffé, Enrique López-Lavigne, and Jesus Olmo—would follow an entirely different cast of characters. At first glance, the prospects for the sequel weren’t promising.
Moviesboundingintocomics.com

A Quiet Place Part II Review: Long Time, No Hear

What’s great about A Quiet Place II is that it’s story is no longer so self-contained, as The Abbott family is forced to leave their farm and their home and go out into the outside world. However, the scariest aspect of all is that the monsters aren’t the most inhuman...
Moviesboxden.com

A Third Film Set In A Quiet Place Universe Is Coming In 2023

"A third film set in the universe of A Quiet Place is on the way. This one will be directed and written by John Nichols from an idea by the director of the first two films, John Krasinski. It will release March 31st, 2023. "The pic is very early in development and simply being billed as the next installment, broadening the post-apocalyptic world introduced in the first two movies." according to the report from Deadline. I have not seen A Quiet Place Part 2 yet, so I have no idea what happens at the end that could make a third film possible, but I imagine that now that the second film opened so huge at the box office that they are gearing up for more and more installments going forward.
MoviesThe Spokesman-Review

‘Quiet Place: Part II’: Shhhh, they’re still out there

Above: Emily Blunt stars in "A Quiet Place: Part II." (Photo/Paramount Pictures) Movie review: “A Quiet Place: Part II,” written and directed by John Krasinski, starring Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Cillian Murphy. Playing in theaters. The notion of movie serials began more than a century ago, back...
MoviesHollywood News

Here is one final trailer for ‘Infinite’ with Mark Wahlberg

Ahead of its release stateside on streaming service Paramount+ later this week, here’s the final trailer for Infinite starring Mark Wahlberg and directed by Antoine Fuqua. In the film, the hallucinations of a schizophrenic are revealed to be memories from past lives where he obtained talents that he still has to this day.
Moviesmynewsla.com

`A Quiet Place’ Sequel Tops Box Office Memorial Day Weekend

“The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” burst into the top spot of the North American box office this weekend, grossing $24.010 million, according to movie industry estimates released Sunday by Comscore. The Warner Brothers’ horror film starring Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson unseated another scary flick, last week’s...
Moviesihsvoice.com

A Quiet Place: Part 2 is a Cinematic Masterpiece

A Quiet Place: Part 2 is a masterpiece and the exact kind of movie you would want to watch in theaters. Directed by John Krasinski of The Office fame, who also directed and starred in the first movie, this movie brings back stars Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe from the first movie, and adds Cillian Murphy to its cast. The movie premiered on March 8, 2020, but the nationwide release was pushed to May 28, 2021. The movie takes place immediately after the events of the first movie, which is about a family trying to survive in a world infested with monsters that are hypersensitive to sound. In this movie, the family moves out of their home to search for other survivors.
Movies/Film

‘A Quiet Place’ Spin-Off from ‘Midnight Special’ Director Set for Release in Spring of 2023

After A Quiet Place Part II stormed back into theaters and had no trouble topping the box office charts last weekend, you might expect Paramount Pictures to immediately get A Quiet Place Part III on the fast track. However, it sounds like the studio wants to give director John Krasinski and stars Emily Blunt, Noah Jupe, and Millicent Simmonds a little bit of a break, because they’ve actually scheduled A Quiet Place spin-off movie for release in the spring of 2023 instead of a new sequel.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

New Trailer And Poster For Soderbergh's No Sudden Move Released

No Sudden Move, the new film from director Steven Soderbergh, released its full trailer this afternoon. This is ahead of its debut on HBO Max on July 1st. The cast is a knock-out: Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro, David Harbour, Ray Liotta, Jon Hamm, Amy Seimetz, Brendan Fraser, Kieran Culkin, Noah Jupe, Craig muMs Grant, Julia Fox, Frankie Shaw, and Bill Duke all-star. This is a heist film, and one with a cast as great as this one should be one of the most anticipated films of the summer. Check out the new teaser for the film below.
MoviesPosted by
CultureMap San Antonio

A Quiet Place Part II silently roars to list of best movie sequels

There are some movies that beg for a sequel and some that are better as stand-alone experiences. Upon its release in 2018, A Quiet Place seemed like it belonged in the latter category, as it wrapped up its story nicely even as the characters faced an uncertain future. But it’s hard to resist the lure of another go-around, and so, after a year’s delay due to the pandemic, A Quiet Place Part II is now a reality.