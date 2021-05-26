Austin group filing petition for more policing and funding on November ballot

Downtown Austin at dusk (Neel Pramanik/Unsplash)

By Delilah Alvarado

(AUSTIN, Texas) Austin group Save Austin Now, which also helped push the homeless camping ban, is now filing a petition that would increase policing and the police budget.

The petition was announced Wednesday, would put a measure on the November ballot that would require two officers for every 1,000 residents to ensure "adequate level of police funding, staffing, and training and enhance police oversight."

The Austin Police Department's budget was cut in 2020, around 34% of the department's $434 million total budget, according to KXAN.

Save Austin Now says that local Austinites do not feel safe at all times and that more than 50% of residents and visitors are dissatisfied with safety in Downtown Austin at night.

The petition calls for more police oversight, and the city council to adopt an adequate level of police funding, staffing and training.