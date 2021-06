If you’re anything like us, you’ve spent years wondering just how Cruella De Vil became the villain we know (and obsess over) today. All that fabulous fashion, all that hair-raising ruthlessness… what a delicious combo! And now, thanks to Disney’s Cruella—debuting in theaters (and on Disney+ with Premier Access, available in most Disney+ markets) in just a few days time—we’ll all get the inside scoop on what really happened during the iconic character’s rebellious early days…