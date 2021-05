Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a member of the White House COVID-19 Response Team, joined Joe Madison on SiriusXM Urban View to address how COVID-19 has disparately affected Black and Latino Americans and to encourage people to commit to reversing those disparities in the future. They also discussed when young children will be able to get vaccinated, and new questions about how the virus originated. Read on for excerpts of the interview, including Fauci's thoughts on China, from SiriusXM's The Joe Madison Show. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Had COVID And It's Still Wrecking Your Body.