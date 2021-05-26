newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Costuming ‘Cruella’: The Fashion Behind a Villainous Disney Origin Story

By Lesley McKenzie
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cruella de Vil has always been known for her notorious and outlandish sartorial statements, but how her signature black-and-white looks came to be is a story unto itself. Director Craig Gillespie traces the Disney villain’s origin story in the new live-action feature film “Cruella,” which follows Estella (played by Emma Stone, who also serves as an executive producer), a young, quick-witted, fashion-obsessed orphan in 1970s London. The budding talent crosses paths with her nemesis, iconic designer Baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson), setting the stage for Estella’s descent into madness as vengeance-filled antihero Cruella, played by Glenn Close in 1996’s “101 Dalmatians.”

variety.com
Variety

Variety

24K+
Followers
32K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Gillespie
Person
Emma Thompson
Person
Emma Stone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Costuming#Villainous#Disney Costumes#Costume Designer#Fashion Designer#Origin Story#Portobello#German#Shepperton Studios#Dalmatians#Straight Fancy Dress#Madness#Sheen#Shades#Vintage#Taffetas#Color#Duchess Satins#Trademark#London
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

How Emma Stone’s Shoulder Injury Weirdly Benefitted Disney’s Cruella

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Emma Stone has been set to play Disney’s young Cruella de Vil since 2016. But somehow, just as she would finally get the chance to step on set and don the black and white wig, the La La Land actress suffered an injury when she slipped and broke her shoulder. At the time, reports spread regarding how Stone’s accident may have negatively impacted the live-action prequel. As it turns out, this was a blessing in disguise.
Beauty & Fashionthedisinsider.com

First Reactions For Disney’s ‘Cruella’ Drop on Social Media

The first screenings for Disney’s highly-anticipated live-action villain film Cruella took place this week and the social media has lifted. So we take a look at some of the reactions from our friends and colleagues in the industry. Academy Award winner Emma Stone (La La Land) stars in the film...
Celebritiesfloydct.com

Emma Stone 'really up for' outrageous Cruella costumes

Emma Stone was "really up for it" when it came to her outrageous costumes in 'Cruella'. The Oscar-winning actress was "a dream to work with" on the movie – which tells the origins of '101 Dalmatians' villain Cruella de Vil – because she wouldn't turn down any request from the hair and make- up department, the film’s hair and make-up designer, Nadia Stacey, has revealed.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Cruella star Emma Stone opens up about playing iconic villain

Emma Stone has opened up about taking on the iconic role of the titular villain in Cruella. The upcoming Disney movie will take a dive into the origins of the 101 Dalmatians baddie during the 1970s in London amid the backdrop of the punk scene. Speaking about playing Cruella, the...
CelebritiesComing Soon!

Glenn Close Wants to Play Cruella de Vil Again, Teases Plot

Glenn Close has amassed one of the most legendary careers in all of Hollywood, but perhaps one of her most well-known roles was as Cruella de Vil in Disney’s 1996, live-action 101 Dalmations film. While a film focusing on the younger version of the character is in the works, which she is an executive producer on, Close says she may not be done portraying the iconic character.
MakeupAllure

MAC's Cruella-Inspired Makeup Is Its Most Diabolical Disney Collection Yet

To accompany the live-action origin story of the iconic villain, MAC is releasing nine new products with its new Disney Cruella Collection. All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Despite their...
Beauty & Fashion/Film

‘Cruella’ Featurette: Hey, at Least Emma Stone Looks Like She’s Having Fun Here

Here’s yet another look at Cruella that makes the movie look…questionable, at best. Emma Stone plays the 101 Dalmations villain in her youth, before she decided to start murdering puppies for fashion. This new Cruella featurette has star Stone talking about how fun it is to play such a wicked character, and I have no doubt that she’s correct. Still, how do you make a sympathetic origin story for someone who kills puppies? Beats me! Ask Mr. Walt Disney, and watch the featurette below.
Moviesthemainstreetmouse.com

New Clip for “Cruella” Features “Call Me Cruella” by Florence + The Machine

FLORENCE + THE MACHINE SET TO PERFORM NEW ORIGINAL SONG “CALL ME CRUELLA” AS FEATURED IN DISNEY’S ALL-NEW LIVE ACTION FILM “CRUELLA”. CRUELLA ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK WITH SONGS FEATURED IN THE FILM PLUS CRUELLA ORIGINAL SCORE ALBUM BY. OSCAR® NOMINATED COMPOSER NICHOLAS BRITELL SET FOR RELEASE MAY 21. –...
Beauty & Fashionepicstream.com

Cruella Releases Sneak Peek with its Original Soundtrack "Call Me Cruella"

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. As the release date nears for Cruella, the origin story of the iconic villainous and fashionable Cruella de Vil from the 101 Dalmatians released a new sneak peek with the original soundtrack made for the film titled “Call Me Cruella” and it is sung by a familiar voice, award-winning artist Florence + The Machine.
MoviesComing Soon!

Becoming Cruella Featurette Shows Emma Stone’s Transformation

Disney released a new Cruella featurette ahead of the film’s release later this month showcasing the transformation of Emma Stone into the titular villain. The studio also released five new posters, which you can find in the slideshow below. “As we know, Cruella de Vil is pretty villainous,” Stone says...
Designers & Collectionschipandco.com

rag & bone Cruella Collection Inspired By The New Film.

Please note: some posts may contain affiliate links which means our team could earn money if you purchase products from our site. Cruella debuts in theaters Disney+ Premiere on May 28! To celebrate, rag & bone has announced a new limited-edition collaboration with Disney alongside the release! The all-new live-action film stars Emma Stone and Emma Thompson.
TV & VideosGeekTyrant

2 New TV Spots For Disney's CRUELLA and a "Becoming Cruella" Featurette

Disney has shared a couple of new promo spots and featurette for its upcoming film Cruella. The TV spots are titled “Origins” and “Her Story” and they focus on the origins of Cruella de Vil. The featurette includes Emma Stone talking about becoming the classic Disney villain. Both videos offer some fun new footage if that’s something you’re interested in.
Books & Literaturetwincitiesgeek.com

Hello, Cruel Heart Promises Wonderfully Weird Things to Come

Giving villains a backstory is often a double-edged sword; it’s nice to get insight into why they are the way they are, but it also erases any mystery and makes them more sympathetic, sometimes to the point of excusing their nefarious deeds because all they really need is a chance to prove themselves to be “good.” It’s definitely possible to delve into the psychology of a villain without sacrificing their wicked nature, which is what Disney seems to be touting with their marketing for the upcoming villain origin film Cruella. While some may not be completely convinced on that front, Maureen Johnson’s tie-in prequel novel assures us that Cruella de Vil is, in fact, human—but that doesn’t mean she’s a good person.
Musicdapsmagic.com

Florence + The Machine to Perform Call Me Cruella Song in Upcoming Movie

Disney’s Cruella will be arriving in theaters and on Disney+ with Premiere Access on May 28, 2021. When it does, a new song by Florence + The Machine entitled Call Me Cruella will be a part of it. The song will be included in the film and also be on the original motion picture soundtrack and original score album by Nicholas Britell. Both albums will be released by Walt Disney Records on May 21.
Beauty & Fashion/Film

Watch & Listen: ‘Cruella’ Brings in Florence and The Machine for Original Song “Call Me Cruella”

Cruella de Vil is coming back to the big screen, but this time we’re finding out how the notorious dognapper actually became the 101 Dalmatians villain. Cruella has Emma Stone (La La Land) playing a young version of the future fur fashionista, and she’ll be accompanied by a new original song by the Grammy-nominated Florence and The Machine. Hear the song below, along with some new footage from Cruella.