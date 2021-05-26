Cancel
Atlanta-Based VC Firm Collab Capital Closes $50 Million Inaugural Fund To Invest In Black Entrepreneurs

By Kimberly Wilson
Essence
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the new fund, Collab Capital plans to invest in 50 Black-led companies over a three-to-five-year period. Collab Capital, an early-stage investment fund focused on start-ups led by Black founders, announced today the close of their inaugural $50 million fund. The fund’s mission? Build generational wealth by investing financial, human, and social capital to effectively support, grow, and sustain Black-owned innovative businesses. Limited partners include Apple, Goldman Sachs, Google, Paypal, Kapor Capital, Mailchimp and others.

www.essence.com
