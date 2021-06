RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley announced Friday the appointment of Dr. Michael B. Hocker as the new dean of the UTRGV School of Medicine. Dr. Hocker, who starts his new role on June 28, holds the J. Harold Harrison M.D. Distinguished Chair in Emergency Medicine and currently serves as the senior associate dean and designated institutional official (DIO) for graduate medical education at the Medical College of Georgia (MCG) at Augusta University. In that role, Dr. Hocker oversees 51 residency and fellowship programs. Previously, he served as the vice-chair of Operations for Emergency Medicine and assistant DIO for graduate medical education.