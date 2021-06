When it comes to showing resolve thus far in the 2021 season, you can't help but put the Cleveland Indians in that mix as a team that has done it all to earn wins. They earned another key win Tuesday, doing it the hard way allowing the game-tying and go ahead runs for the White Sox to wind up in scoring position, but getting last year's AL MVP Jose Abreu who went 0-5 to ground out to short for the last out, getting a huge 6-5 win.