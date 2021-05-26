Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Jeff Bezos Says Amazon Will ‘Reimagine and Develop’ MGM Library for 21st Century

By Tim Baysinger
TheWrap
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeff Bezos is ready for Amazon to get its hands on MGM’s extensive library, which the tech giant bought for $8.45 billion on Wednesday. “The acquisition thesis here is really very simple: MGM has a vast deep catalogue of much beloved intellectual property. With the talented people at MGM and the talented people at Amazon Studios, we can reimagine and develop that IP for the 21st century. It’s going to be a lot of fun work, and people who love stories are going to be the big beneficiaries,” Bezos said Wednesday during Amazon’s shareholder meeting, which was held just hours after the deal was announced.

www.thewrap.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Barbara Broccoli
Person
Jeff Bezos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mgm#Amazon Studios#Disney Tv#Netflix Inc#Mgm Library#Ip#Whole Foods#Anchorage Capital#Tech Giant Amazon#Tv Programming#Offerings#Streaming#Hollywood#Tv Spinoffs#Theaters#Intellectual Property#Bankruptcy#Fun#Regulatory Approvals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Disney
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Netflix
Related
Businessseattlepi.com

How Will Amazon Uncage Its New Lion as the Tech Giant Goes Hollywood?

Hollywood has spent the past week trying to imagine how Amazon will integrate MGM after its $8.5 billion acquisition of the legendary studio is complete. Did Amazon overpay? What is the fate of MGM film chief Michael De Luca? How much will MGM TV chief Mark Burnett pocket in the sale? (The answer: enough to bring his total haul from multiple sales of his production banner to nearly $1 billion.)
Businesstechgig.com

5 Reasons to work at Amazon India

Amazon India is one of the major eCommerce platforms that hires professionals across the domains. The name of the organisation is more than enough for the professionals to grab the opportunity. Jeff Bezos founded. Amazon. in 1994 as a customer-centric company where customers can buy and sell products. The company...
Small Businessbizjournals

Amazon announces Prime Day dates, touts small business efforts

Just as it did in 2020, Amazon.com Inc. is emphasizing the small businesses on its platform for its annual shopping holiday. During a virtual event Tuesday that included actor Kristen Bell interviewing two small business owners, Amazon announced its Prime Day would be June 21-22 this year, with promotions beginning June 7. For the last half of 2021, starting on Prime Day, Amazon also said it will use over $100 million to promote businesses selling on its site, just as it announced it would in 2020.
BusinessPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

How Will Amazon “Reimagine” MGM’s Film Studio?

Shortly after Amazon’s May 26 announcement that it was buying MGM in a deal valued at $8.45 billion, Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke and her boss Mike Hopkins held a town hall with employees from the Hollywood studio. “They expressed how good this will be for Prime customers and growing their entertainment portfolio,” says one person who attended the virtual session. “And they intend to do theatrical. How this plays out relative to which titles is unclear.”
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Amazon's Purchase of MGM Will Do Little for Amazon Stock

Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) intent to purchase MGM Studios for $8.45 billion led to a muted reaction in its stock. The e-commerce conglomerate moved higher by about $6 per share, a 0.2% gain. While the acquisition makes perfect sense in the minds of some, the lack of price action in Wednesday trading may warrant a deeper look.
BusinessKEYT

Jeff Bezos Fast Facts

Here is a look at the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Amazon, Jeff Bezos. As of April 2020, Forbes ranked Bezos as the world’s richest man. Marriage: MacKenzie (Tuttle) Bezos (1993-2019, divorced) Children: A daughter adopted from China, and three sons. Education: Princeton University, B.S. in electrical engineering and...
BusinessGreenwichTime

Jeff Bezos Announces the Date of His Departure as Amazon CEO

Last February, Jeff Bezos confirmed his resignation as CEO of Amazon. Today, the founder of the ecommerce giant revealed when he will step down to make way for his successor, Andy Jassy. Yesterday, March 26, after it was announced that Amazon bought MGM Studios, Bezos confirmed that Jassy will take...