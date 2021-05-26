San Dimas girls soccer looking to win first championship on Friday

What: CIF Southern Section Division 4 girls soccer championship. Teams: El Segundo (10-5) at San Dimas (16-0) Preview: The Saints not only will be looking for their first girls soccer title in school history, but they will try to do it going undefeated after beating Shadow Hills during a penalty shootout in the semifinals after the teams tied 1-1 in regulation and two overtimes. San Dimas is led by UCLA commit Ally Lemos, who has a CIF Southern Section leading 41 goals, and who scored during the Saints’ semifinal win. The Saints will again be without their second leading scorer in freshman Kyla Schuster, who is serving a two-game suspension as the result of a red-card in the quarterfinals, but Schuster will be available when the regional playoffs begin next week. Still, the Saints proved that will durable goalkeeper Madison Moris and others like junior midfield/forward Jessica Mejia, that they have more than enough quality to finish the job. While El Segundo doesn’t have the best overall record for a finalist, it has proved to be a hard out in the playoffs. It has won every round by one goal, including a 3-2 victory over St. Margaret’s to advance to the championship.