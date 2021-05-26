Armchair Ponderings You should never go back!

That’s a lesson in life that I really learned a long time ago but “hope springs eternal” so said Alexander Pope. We sold our log cabin in North Georgia two-and-a-half years ago where we had developed friendships with three couples. We maintained contact with two of the three but between events here and this blasted Covid 19 thing, we as other millions stayed close to home without daring to travel until vaccinated. Fortunately, and with one of the few benefits of being octogenarians, my wife and I were able to qualify for our shots starting in February. Mother’s day was approaching so we made plans with those friends to take a week and visit not only them but also several acquaintances plus a couple of restaurants that we enjoyed.