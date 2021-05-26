Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Koreless announces debut album, Agor, five years in the making

ra.co
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKoreless is putting out his first full-length on July 9th, 2021. Agor, translates to "open" in Welsh. The new record from the Bangor-raised Welsh artist fans out over ten tracks, and will arrive via Young. The LP follows various releases Koreless has put out through the label over the years, including the 2021 Black Rainbow/Moonlight EP. A new music video for the record's single "Joy Squad" has also arrived today. The cut has already received support from Caribou, Jamie xx and TNGHT, who featured the track in their BBC Radio1 Essential Mixes. Producing Agor was a process that spanned over five years. "I work very quickly actually, but I'm also very thorough, and find it hard to leave stones unturned," Koreless explains. "Some of the tracks on this album have been through hundreds of iterations. Getting from the start to the end of the track is such a twisted journey for me. I'm talking about spending 15 hours a day, seven days a week over a period of years." Koreless, AKA Lewis Roberts, recently remixed Caribou's "Never Come Back," as part of a remix album based off Caribou's 2020 LP, Suddenly. Watch the music video for "Joy Squad."

ra.co
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Xx
Person
Koreless
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Welsh#Caribou Jamie Xx#Tnght#Remixed Caribou#Strangers Young#Joy Squad#Producing Agor#New Music#Releases#Stones#Aka Lewis Roberts#Iterations#Today#July
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
BBC
News Break
Music
Related
Musicgigwise.com

Delilah Bon releases self-titled debut album

Hands Off Gretel lead singer Lauren Tate has today released her debut album as her alter-ego Delilah Bon. Her self-titled album is out now on Trash Queen records. Mixing punk rock with hip hop and flavours of nu-metal, the album is entirely self-produced, and every instrument is played by Tate herself.
EntertainmentStereogum

Sneaker Pimps Announce First New Album In Almost 20 Years

Sneaker Pimps! You remember Sneaker Pimps. Or at least if you were alive in the late ’90s, you definitely encountered their trip-hop hit “6 Underground” in the wild. Here:. See? Yeah. So the Hartlepool, UK group — whose name was a Beastie Boys reference, and whose sound definitely matched that...
Musicwestwoodhorizon.com

Dodie’s New Album Proves to be a Fantastic Debut

After years of releasing EPs and singles, English singer-songwriter Dodie finally released her first full-length album, Build a Problem. Including both new songs and previously released singles with an added twist, it is longer than that of some established artists. It even includes a second disk full of demos, giving fans an opportunity to enjoy even more music by her. Overall, this album makes use of her delicate voice and light instrumentals while successfully navigating the struggles that come with growing older and reckoning with feelings of inadequacy.
Rock Musicmetalinjection

TIMES OF GRACE Feat. KILLSWITCH ENGAGE Guitarist & Vocalist Announces First Album In 10 Years

Times of Grace, the band featuring Killswitch Engage guitarist Adam Dutkiewicz and vocalist Jesse Leach, alongside drummer Dan Gluszak, has announced its first new album in a decade. Times of Grace will release Songs Of Loss And Separation on July 16 and will release their new song "The Burden Of Belief" tomorrow, May 21. A tease of the track, as well as the cover of Songs Of Loss And Separation are available below.
Musicmagneticmag.com

Regal Announces Debut Album 'Remember Why You Started'

Spanish Techno master Regal has announced his debut album, Remember Why You Started, out later this year. ‘Remember Why You Started’ is meant to be a message for everyone to look back to the roots – where anything is influenced by nothing but passion. The album tells the story of @regalmusic's personal struggles and self-discovery. A dark insight into the DJ’s life, influenced mainly by Dante Alighieri’s ‘Divine Comedy', where Dante has to cross all the layers of hell and purgatory to arrive in paradise.
Rock MusicPaste Magazine

Cola Boyy Announces Debut Album Prosthetic Boombox, Shares New Single

Southern California multi-instrumentalist and producer Matthew Urango, aka Cola Boyy, has announced his debut album Prosthetic Boombox, due out June 18 on Record Makers/MGMT Records. The album, which follows years of EP and single releases, touches on Urango’s experience as a disabled person of color, and the way the dance floor can act as a sacred place of community for those disenfranchised under late-stage capitalism. Prosthetic Boombox features contributions from The Avalanches, MGMT’s Andrew VanWyngarden, John Carroll Kirby, Nicolas Godin of Air, Chairlift’s Patrick Wimberly, and Corentin “nit” Kerdraon.
MusicA.V. Club

Lorde's announced her first live show in years and a new album feels imminent

Barcelona festival Primavera Sound announced their lineup for 2022, and while stacked to the brim with an array of stunning artists, one name sticks out in particular: Lorde. Warning: this is not a drill. Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O’Connor, a.k.a. Lorde, a.k.a. nostalgia’s pop idol, has kept to herself over the...
Theater & Dancewvli927.com

Night Ranger Announces First New Album In Four Years

Night Ranger will release its first new album in four years when ATBPO drops on August 6th. The album, which is being dubbed, “an ode to making music during the Covid era,” features the just-released lead single, “Breakout.” ATBPO, which stands for “And The Band Played On,” will be available on CD and several limited edition, color vinyl versions, as well as digitally across all streaming platforms.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Anabel Englund releases ‘Deluxxe’ cut of ‘Messing With Magic,’ adding five new tracks to formidable debut album

Anabel Englund‘s musical output has risen exponentially since the start of 2020, and 2021 has proven to continue this steep upward trend. The LA-based multi-hyphenate has turned in the “Deluxxe Edition” of her debut album, Messing With Magic, which features five new singles in addition to the ten previously released tracks on the original album. One of the new additions is soothingly atmospheric joint effort, “Waiting For You” alongside Yotto, which has been a fan-favorite from the duo. Other new additions include “Boogie All Night” with Dombresky, and “Don’t Say Goodbye (I’m Not Ready)”.
Musicdeadpress.co.uk

NEWS: Spiritbox confirm debut album, ‘Eternal Blue’!

Canadian trio Spiritbox have now confirmed details of their long-awaited debut album, ‘Eternal Blue’, which will be released on September 17th 2021 via Rise Records. Vocalist Courtney LaPlante had this to say of the album. “We are very anxious to release our album, it is a body of work we...
MusicNME

Primal Scream announce plans to reissue debut album ‘Sonic Flower Groove’

Primal Scream have announced plans to reissue their debut album ‘Sonic Flower Groove’. Speaking in a new interview, frontman Bobby Gillespie said he discovered a newfound appreciation for the 1987 album while working on his autobiography Tenement Kid. He said because there’s still elements of the record he’d like to...
Theater & Danceavantmusicnews.com

AMN Reviews: U Totem’s Debut Album 30 Years Later

There are so many ways to introduce U Totem. They were a short-lived five-piece progressive rock band from Southern California that came out of the merger of two earlier groups: Motor Totemist Guild (led by James Grigsby) and 5uus (led by Dave Kerman). Through group members and guests, U Totem can be connected to numerous bands, Thinking Plague and Cartoon being examples. In a way, U Totem was a centroid of North American avant-prog and Rock In Opposition (RIO) influenced music in the late 1980s and early 1990s.
MusicPosted by
Eagle 102.3

30 Years Ago: Smashing Pumpkins Release Debut Album ‘Gish’

Smashing Pumpkins would achieve international fame with their second and third albums — Siamese Dream and Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness — but they first caught some attention with the release of their debut disc, Gish, which arrived on May 28, 1991. The talented Billy Corgan had begun his...
MusicMetalSucks

Dee Snider Announces New Album, Debuts First Single

Iconic Twisted Sister singer Dee Snider has announced a July 30 release date via Napalm Records for heavily-anticipated new album, Leave a Scar. Like Dee’s last solo outing, For the Love of Metal, this latest effort was produced by Hatebreed’s Jamey Jasta. It also includes “Time to Choose,” a duet with Cannibal Corpse’s George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher.
Musicdeadpress.co.uk

NEWS: Miss Vincent announce debut album, ‘A Funeral For Youth’!

British quartet Miss Vincent have announced their long-awaited debut album, ‘A Funeral For Youth’, which will be released on September 17th 2021 via Silent Cult. Frontman Alex Marshall had this to say about the record. “We are so incredibly stoked to finally be announcing our debut album, ‘A Funeral For...
Rock Musicnextmosh.com

Thursday reissue debut album ‘Waiting’ on Velocity Records

Share the post "Thursday reissue debut album ‘Waiting’ on Velocity Records" The legendary post-hardcore group, Thursday, are in the midst of a year of landmark anniversaries, including the twentieth anniversary of their breakout album ‘Full Collapse’ and the tenth anniversary of their last release ‘No Devolución.’ However, today the band released the long-awaited reissue of their 1999 full-length, ‘Waiting.’ The always-coveted debut album has been long out of print until now, available on vinyl and streaming services through Velocity Records, the newly relaunched label in partnership with Equal Vision Records.