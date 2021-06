The annual Father’s Day Car Cruise n’ Tunes is returning to Murrieta Saturday, June 19, marking its 50th anniversary for the signature event. “We got the show from the Temecula Valley Car Club some time ago. We took it over and we’ve done it every year up until last year having to switch it to the cruise and then this year continuing the cruise,” Laura Frasso, special events coordinator for the city of Murrieta, said. “We are excited to have all of the specialty vehicles come out for what is one of the favorite events of the city. We are just happy to continue doing it all of these years.” The event begins at 5 p.m. and will feature a concert at Town Square Park’s brand-new amphitheater, according to the city. The concert, which is for cruisers only, will feature Sur.