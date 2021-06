I’m writing to express my frustration and disappointment with the limited and slanted coverage you provided on the city council’s approval of apartments on Garden of the Gods Road ("City Council approves controversial apartment project on Garden of the Gods Road," June 2). From the accompanying photo of a wildfire to the favorable emphasis on angry neighbors to the multiple descriptions of the developer as being from “out-of-town,” it was pretty clear what this supposed news article was trying to convince its readers.