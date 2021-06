Beijing on Friday welcomed a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, the Islamist movement which controls the Gaza Strip, saying China hopes there will be a "cessation of violence" and a return to peace talks. A ceasefire came into force early Friday after 11 days of deadly fighting that killed hundreds of Palestinians and 12 in Israel. Beijing said the international community now needs to "extend helping hands" to the region, and will commit $1 million in emergency aid and a further $1 million to UN relief efforts for the Palestinians. It will also provide 200,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to the Palestinians.