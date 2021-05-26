Bradford Library hosting summer activities
BRADFORD — Summer is just around the corner and that means our staff are busy planning another amazing Summer Reading Program at the Bradford Public Library. The theme this year is Tales and Tails and we are excited to be celebrating animals of all kinds. Registrations are available now and the program will be begin officially on June 1. Students and adults can read in June and July for the chance to win some great prizes. We have all in person activities planned with many new family events on the calendar. Here is what we have planned for the month of June.www.dailyadvocate.com