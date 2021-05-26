Cancel
Aurora, OH

The best BBQ around!

By Rachel Inch
Cleveland News - Fox 8
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSink your teeth into juicy barbeque. Ol’ Chefskis BBQ is located on Trails End in Aurora.

Aurora, OH
Ohio Lifestyle
Ohio Food & Drinks
Ohio State

A New Driveable Art Trail Brings Creativity and Color to Rural Ohio

Venture off the highway for quirky art and small town gems. “You ever try looking at a picture of a vulture for hours?” Ric Leichliter deadpans as he squints into the sun, the wind ripping through his grey ponytail. To his left, a flock of steel turkeys poke around an open field. To his right, a handful of metal vultures leer ominously from sculpted branches. “They’re just…ugly. It’s not a nice thing to look at.”
Portage County, OH

Streetsboro

I will be the first to tell you I am not a morning person. But I do like new experiences and learning new things. When the Portage Park District hosted a bird watching event at the new Trail Lake Park I signed up. The best time to go birding is early in the morning so I made sure to have a lot of coffee.
Aurora, OH

Reminiscences of Chauncey Eggleston: Part II

In "The Reminiscences of Chauncey Eggleston," Eggleston recalled that, “Father was not rich and we had to economize in every way we could to live and get prepared to make the great journey.” Many of the Aurora’s early settlers were attracted to the Western Reserve by the lure of improving their economic situations. Farm lands depleted of fertility along with an economic depression that ensued in the years following the American Revolution made many believe that life in the land of the “New Connecticut” would be much better than it was in “Old Connecticut.”
Garrettsville, OH

Garrettsville Library book club to meet virtually on May 18

The Book Discussion Club of the Garrettsville Library will meet via Zoom from 5 to 6 p.m. May 18. Registration is required to attend this group meeting, and you can do so by visiting the “Upcoming Events” calendar online at www.portagelibrary.org. Call 330-527-4378 for more information. This month’s selected title...
Aurora, OH

Drachenberg boys celebrate Aurora library milestone

Atlas and Apollo Drachenberg proudly hold the prize books they received for reaching the milestone of hearing 500 books before kindergarten in the Aurora Memorial Library’s “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten” program. Smiling behind the brothers is their mom, Rebecca Drachenberg, who has been keeping reading logs for the boys since they registered for the program in January.
Ohio State

Par For The Course | Northern Ohio PGA junior season underway

The junior season got underway for the Northern Ohio PGA at Trumbull Country Club in Warren with boys and girls ages 11 to 19 competing. Many local golfers started their first tournament in mid-season form. Gracyn Vidovic of Aurora, competing in the girls 11-15 age division, had the highest spot...
Aurora, OH

Rotary Club of Aurora sponsoring Memorial Day 50/50 fundraiser

The Rotary Club of Aurora is sponsoring a Memorial Day 50/50 fundraiser, with money raised going to support local charities. Tickets sales will end on at midnight May 30, and the drawing will be May 31. The cost is $25 per ticket, and a small credit card processing fee will be applied to the sale of each ticket and deducted from the total proceeds.