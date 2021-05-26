The best BBQ around!

In "The Reminiscences of Chauncey Eggleston," Eggleston recalled that, “Father was not rich and we had to economize in every way we could to live and get prepared to make the great journey.” Many of the Aurora’s early settlers were attracted to the Western Reserve by the lure of improving their economic situations. Farm lands depleted of fertility along with an economic depression that ensued in the years following the American Revolution made many believe that life in the land of the “New Connecticut” would be much better than it was in “Old Connecticut.”