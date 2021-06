Alabama Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries Rick Pate has announced that he will seek re-election in 2022. He is a Republican. “It has been an absolute honor to serve as your Commissioner of Agriculture & Industries,” said Commissioner Pate in a statement. “In my first term we accomplished so much, but more work is to be done. This includes keeping our food supply safe, abundant, and sustainable while helping our farmers and rural communities prosper. The agriculture stakeholders have been wonderful partners with me over the past few years.”