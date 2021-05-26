Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

First TGV M power car completed

Railway Gazette
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANCE: The first completed power car for SNCF’s future TGV M trainsets was unveiled at Alstom’s Belfort workshops on May 26. Railway Gazette International covering the global railway industry. Metro Report International covering the urban transport sector. Rail Business UK industry news for the British railway market. Weekly e-mail newsletters...

www.railwaygazette.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Car#Online News#Tgv#Alstom#Car News#France#Market Access#News Uk#First Tgv M#Belfort#Rail Business Uk#British#Railway Gazette Events#Sncf#France#Exclusive#News Coverage#Unlimited Access
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
Related
TrafficRailway Gazette

RENFE orders high speed power cars to haul rebuilt sleeping cars

SPAIN: RENFE has awarded Talgo a €281∙5m framework contract for the supply of 26 gauge-convertible dual-system 3 kV DC and 25 kV 50 Hz high speed train power cars. Railway Gazette International covering the global railway industry. Metro Report International covering the urban transport sector. Rail Business UK industry news...
Trafficboardingarea.com

Alstom and SNCF unveil the next generation TGV power car

Alstom and SNCF have unveiled the first complete TGV M power car at Alstom’s Belfort workshops – marking the next step forward for their fleet renewal. The new trains are due to enter service in 2024. It has been designed in collaboration with SNCF and Alstom. The power car features more compact, simplified, and streamlined architecture, the TGV M boasts reduced acquisition and maintenance costs whilst gaining 20% extra capacity.
TrafficRailway Gazette

Turkey’s Velaro high speed trainsets delivered

TURKEY: National operator TCDD Taşımacılık has taken delivery of the last of the 19 Velaro TR high speed trainsets ordered from Siemens Mobility. Railway Gazette International covering the global railway industry. Metro Report International covering the urban transport sector. Rail Business UK industry news for the British railway market. Weekly...
TrafficRailway Gazette

Rack railway train design unveiled

SWITZERLAND: Mountain railway and cable car operator Rigi Bahnen has unveiled the appearance of the Riggenbach rack electric multiple-units which Stadler is to supply under a SFr38m contract awarded in May 2019. Unlimited access to online news coverage from:. Railway Gazette International covering the global railway industry. Metro Report International...
TrafficRailway Gazette

Tokyo Metro’s Hanzomon Line trains unveiled

JAPAN: The first of 19 Series 18000 trainsets to operate Tokyo Metro’s Hanzomon Line was unveiled at Saginuma depot in Kawasaki city on June 2. Railway Gazette International covering the global railway industry. Metro Report International covering the urban transport sector. Rail Business UK industry news for the British railway...
TrafficRailway Gazette

Passenger organisations demand better TER services

FRANCE: Passenger lobbying and campaign group FNAUT, consumer association UFC-Que Choisir and cycling lobby federation FUB are calling for improvements to regional passenger services across France ahead of the regional elections due to take place on June 20 and 27. Unlimited access to online news coverage from:. Railway Gazette International...
EconomyRailway Gazette

Flushed with pride at latest acquisition

INTERNATIONAL: Knorr-Bremse has acquired on-train sanitary system supplier Evac, which has supplied more than 100 000 toilets to customers in more than 40 countries in Europe, the USA and China. Unlimited access to online news coverage from:. Railway Gazette International covering the global railway industry. Metro Report International covering the...
TrafficRailway Gazette

Russian-built 1 435 mm gauge wagons approved for EU use

EUROPE: United Wagon Co has obtained type approval from the EU Agency for Railways for two types of container wagon, which it says is the ‘first time in modern history’ that Russian-built wagons will operate on 1 435 mm gauge lines in Europe. Unlimited access to online news coverage from:
Designprestigeonline.com

The Complete History of BMW Art Cars

As Art Basel returns to Hong Kong in 2021, Jon Wall traces the 46-year history of the BMW Art Car and the roster of artists who created these extraordinary automobiles. Almost from the day when Carl Benz dropped a two-stroke petrol engine into the back end of a tricycle, thus laying the foundations of the motor age and a vast global automobile industry, artists have taken inspiration from cars – and car makers, in their turn, have been inspired by art. Perhaps that was inevitable, as few modern inventions had such a profound effect on society and culture in the 20th-century as the motor car. As its use became widespread, the automobile became for time a liberating force, one that enabled its owners to travel far more widely, independently and spontaneously than they’d ever previously imagined possible, and especially so in the United States, where it became an essential theme in popular and even high culture.
TrafficRailway Gazette

CRRC Zhuzhou rolls out double-deck Westbahn EMU

AUSTRIA: The first of four double-deck electric multiple-units being built for use by open access operator Westbahn GmbH has been rolled out for testing by CRRC Zhuzhou Electric Locomotive Co in China’s Hunan province. Unlimited access to online news coverage from:. Railway Gazette International covering the global railway industry. Metro...
IndustryRailway Gazette

QTS Group acquires electrification contractor REL

UK: Rail infrastructure engineering services provider QTS Group has acquired Rail Electrification Ltd, adding overhead line capabilities to its portfolio of vegetation management, drainage, civil engineering, fencing and plant supply services. Unlimited access to online news coverage from:. Railway Gazette International covering the global railway industry. Metro Report International covering...
Aerospace & DefenseAviation International News

Airbus Completes First Five-blade H145 Retrofit

Airbus Helicopters has performed the first conversion of a four-blade H145 light twin to the new five-blade version, the company announced on Tuesday. The helicopter, which was handed over in 2018 to German air ambulance operator DRF Luftrettung, will be located at DRF’s base in Villingen-Schwenningen. The new five-blade bearingless...
Aerospace & Defensestjosephpost.com

First long flight powered by biofuels is successful

A coalition of companies came together to carry out the first long-haul flight powered by a renewable fuel called Sustainable Aviation Fuel. Air France Flight 342 took off from Paris and headed to Montreal with its tanks full of the renewable aviation fuel produced in French manufacturing plants. Renewable Energy...
CarsValueWalk

Tesla Model S now on par with gas-powered cars

Car and Driver tested the Model S Long Range Plus, which became the first electric vehicle to break the 300-mile barrier in its range testing. The car has a battery capacity of 103.9 kWh, which is a little more than its predecessors, like the Model S 100D, which went 270 miles in the same test. Car and Driver said that in addition to adding more battery capacity, Tesla also added extra range by making the car operate more efficiently.
IndustryRailway Gazette

LTG Cargo fleet renewal targets grain and intermodal growth

LITHUANIA: The national railway’s freight division LTG Cargo has called international tenders for the supply of up to 500 grain hoppers and 228 container wagons in support of its long-term business strategy. Unlimited access to online news coverage from:. Railway Gazette International covering the global railway industry. Metro Report International...
TrafficRailway Gazette

Tunnel bypassed in earthquake recovery project

NEW ZEALAND: KiwiRail has completed a two-year project to realign a section of its Christchurch – Picton main line on South Island to bypass the line’s oldest tunnel which had been damaged by an earthquake. Unlimited access to online news coverage from:. Railway Gazette International covering the global railway industry.
TrafficRailway Gazette

More sustainable rail operations – starting now

Like almost everything else, the rail industry is influenced by the global trend toward sustainability – more efficient rail construction, operation and maintenance that minimizes impact on the environment. Unlimited access to online news coverage from:. Railway Gazette International covering the global railway industry. Metro Report International covering the urban...
CarsCarscoops

Touring Unveils Its First Mid-Engined Car, The Ferrari-Powered Arese RH95

After some teasing, we finally know what the Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera Arese RH95 will look like and what kind of performance it will have. Although Touring has not yet revealed what car the Arese RH95 is based on, its V8 engine makes the same amount of power as the twin-turbocharged Ferrari F8 Tributo: 710 hp (720 PS) at 8,000 rpm and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) of torque from 3,250 rpm, which are channeled to the rear wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The sprint from 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) is handled in 3.0 seconds flat and it can run all the way up 205 mph (330 km/h).
Motorsportsf1tothemax.com

New engines for all Merc/Ferrari powered cars

All teams powered by Mercedes or Ferrari power units have taken on new engines, working with new hardware, for the Azerbaijan GP. Reports state that Mercedes, McLaren, Aston Martin, Williams, Ferrari, Alfa Romeo and Haas have all fitted new engines for both of their respective drivers. There are also new...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Building EVs Worse For Environment Than Gas-Powered Cars

If we told you a decade ago that Ford would release two electric vehicles - one badged as a Mustang and one being an F-150 truck - you wouldn't have believed us. But here we are in 2021 and both the Mustang Mach-E and the F-150 Lightning exist. Each is proof that electric powertrains are no longer just lauded for zero tailpipe emissions but they are good enough to be used in almost any vehicle type.