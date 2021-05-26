RuPaul’s Drag RaceAll Stars Season 6’s Definition of ‘All-star’ Is, Um, Inclusive

RuPaul’s Drag Race is a sport, and there are no participation trophies, only All Stars seasons. Today, World of Wonder announced the cast of its upcoming sixth season of Drag Race All Stars, and let’s just say it stretches the term all-star to its breaking point: The season features multiple second-out queens, multiple All Stars repeaters, and so much season-11 representation. There’s still loads of talent in this lineup, though. We can’t wait to see more lip syncs from Trinity K. Bonet, for example, and more Yara Sofia is never a bad thing.