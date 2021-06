The winners of the second Springboard Startup Fund for University of South Wales (USW) Graduate Startups 2020/21 have been unveiled. Designed to give support to graduate entrepreneurs, and specifically to provide seed funding to USW graduates to start a new business, the awards also demonstrate USW’s commitment to supporting the Class of 2020 graduates, who are facing the most severe economic downturn in a generation, with a new Entrepreneurship Pitching Fund.