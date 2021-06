At a recent North Branch City Council meeting (5/11), an agenda item highlighted the success of North Branch’s two Municipal Liquor Stores over the past year, citing revenue increases and other material improvements. By itself, that is not a problem and clearly helps the city in a financial sense. However, rather than a report of raw data, comments were made that seemed like a “tip of the hat” to citizens for their part in the increase. A sense of “civic duty” if you will, in the name of not increasing the levy. Thanks were extended by the mayor, and the sales increases regarded as an overall positive thing.