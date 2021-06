There’s no upbeat or positive spin on New Mexico’s literacy problem, and the statistics are overwhelming. About 76% of fourth graders are not proficient in reading, 79% of eighth graders are not proficient in math, 26% of high school students do not graduate on time and 12% of teenagers are neither in school nor working. And almost one-third of adults in the state, about 29%, read at the level of a 5- to 7-year-old.