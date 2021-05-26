Ghosts of meals past hovering in freezers

This pandemic has made me question many things. Among the more obvious things I’ve asked myself (such as, “Do I need to sterilize my debit card?” and “Why is there still no toilet paper?”), I’ve found my mind lingering on the very pressing question, “Why the heck aren’t freezers bigger?” From frozen veggies to leftovers, I’ve admittedly been playing a constant game of Tetris, attempting to fit what I consider essentials into my regular-sized freezer. These go-to foods act as a supplement to disappointingly tiny takeout meals, come to the rescue when I work late and forget to order in, and offer late-night comfort in the form of a frozen treat. Here are the seven freezer-friendly items no vegan freezer should exist without.