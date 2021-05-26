Ghosts of meals past hovering in freezers
There's a mystery available every time the freezer lid is raised and householders attempt to determine what exactly they have frozen away for future use. Is that rhubarb in that bag with all the ice crystals? Are those saskatoon berries showing some freezer burn? That other package is a pie, but the flavour will be a mystery because the tag has fallen off. And shouldn't those chunks of garlic sausage take a trip to the dump — or maybe be given to a friend?