Signs Your Cut Is Infected
Everyone gets a cut from time to time. They're usually harmless and heal on their own. However, when harmful germs make their way into a cut, it can become infected (via Healthline). There are some simple ways to tell whether or not a cut is infected. For example, uninfected cuts will gradually get better, and with time, heal entirely. An infected cut, on the other hand, becomes progressively more painful and doesn't show any signs of visible improvement.