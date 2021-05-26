Cancel
Congress & Courts

Mother of fallen Capitol Police officer wants to meet with GOP senators ahead of commission vote

By CNN Newsource
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe mother of fallen US Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who had asked to meet with GOP senators, will meet with at least 15 of them Thursday ahead of an expected vote on the January 6 commission that so far is short of the 10 Republican votes needed to pass.

