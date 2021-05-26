J.J. Abrams' Just Made An Eyebrow-Raising Confession About The Star Wars Sequel Trilogy

The "Star Wars" sequel trilogy always had a challenging path ahead of it. It was the first set of movies that wouldn't have George Lucas as a director for at least one of them, and the films had the unenviable task of continuing one of the most beloved stories of all time. The newest trilogy certainly had its highlights, but it's hard to argue it ended on a sour note with "The Rise of Skywalker" earning the lowest Tomatometer score out of any "Star Wars" movie (not including the animated "Star Wars: The Clone Wars").