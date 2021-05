Effective: 2021-05-05 03:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-05 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis; Oswego Areas of Dense Fog Early This Morning Areas of dense fog continue to expand eastward from Lake Ontario this morning. This combined with low clouds will bring visibilities down to a half mile at times. Motorists should allow for plenty of time to reach their destination and be sure to leave extra room between themselves and other vehicles. Visibilities will slowly improve between 8 am and 10 am this morning.