BTS X McDonald’s merch dropping tonight, watch group’s new commercial now

It's quite the big day for fans of the K-pop supergroup, BTS, and not just because the hot-as-gochujang group's much-awaited, recently-released hit song "Butter" has "glided" into its third week at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart — even though this record-breaking smash hit is well on its way to breaking BTS's own longest reign at number one (via Billboard). And speaking of record-breaking, "Butter" has already broken five — yes, five — Guinness World Records across YouTube and Spotify, including "most viewers for the premiere of a music video on YouTube" (via Rappler). Those are pretty major accomplishments, too. But today, something else that's really exciting is happening for BTS fans — especially those who are looking to wear their BTS-loving hearts on their sleeves, so to speak: