Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

BTS X McDonald’s merch dropping tonight, watch group’s new commercial now

By Syndicated Content
95.5 FM WIFC
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleAs of today, you can go to your local McDonald’s and order the BTS Meal, which consists of the K-Pop superstars’ signature order: 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, medium drink, and Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces. But tonight, McDonald’s is taking the BTS collab even further. At 7 p.m....

wifc.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Merch#Abc Audio#Chicken Mcnuggets#Cajun#Bts Mcdonald#The Weverse Shop#The Bts Meal#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Gold
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
BTS
Related
LifestyleBusiness Insider

McDonald's is doubling down on the success of the BTS meal with two new merch collections

McDonald's collaboration with Korean band BTS has been a huge success, and now the chain is releasing two new merch lines. McDonald's partnered with the iconic group on a signature promotion in 49 countries that launched on May 26 in the US. Restaurant visits shot up following the launch to the highest numbers of 2021 so far, a report from Gordon Haskett Research Advisors found.
Restaurantsgranthshala.com

Which BTS McDonald’s Meal Sauce Is Better — Sweet Chili or Cajun?

They are smooth like “butter”, but their sauces are somewhat spicy, with a slight sweetness. BTS Meals includes two new sauces for McDonald’s customers in the United States. That’s Sweet Chili and Cajun Sauce. Who do the members of BTS ARMY like? What fans said about this collaboration. BTS collaborates...
BusinessPosted by
GQMagazine

The New BTS McDonald's Partnership Comes With a Super-Sized Amount of Merch

The response to Travis Scott’s McDonald’s meal—featuring a brisk resale economy and ingredient shortages at some McD's restaurants—felt seismic. But the chain’s latest partnership, with world-dominating South Korean supergroup BTS (call it BTS x McDonald's) is designed to make the previous fanfare look like small, French-fried potatoes. The partnership, which launched June 9th, has been frying-oil. In Indonesia, McDonald’s franchises were forced to just stop taking orders and pack things up for the day because demand for the meal was so overwhelming. Pieces of the special-edition purple packaging alone are reselling for multiples of the meal’s price, while some fans are working hard to preserve the bags and sauce lids in pristine condition.
Restaurantsgranthshala.com

Why BTS’ McDonald’s Meal Is Separate From the Happy Meal

McDonald’s released its BTS meal, along with two new sauces and purple-themed packaging in some countries. This collaboration is different from Happy Meals, a regular menu item directed at younger customers. Here’s what we know about BTS food and this fast-food chain. BTS collaborates with McDonald’s to bring its food...
LifestylePosted by
Mashed

McDonald's Just Revealed Its BTS Merch. Here's What You Need To Know

It's quite the big day for fans of the K-pop supergroup, BTS, and not just because the hot-as-gochujang group's much-awaited, recently-released hit song "Butter" has "glided" into its third week at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart — even though this record-breaking smash hit is well on its way to breaking BTS's own longest reign at number one (via Billboard). And speaking of record-breaking, "Butter" has already broken five — yes, five — Guinness World Records across YouTube and Spotify, including "most viewers for the premiere of a music video on YouTube" (via Rappler). Those are pretty major accomplishments, too. But today, something else that's really exciting is happening for BTS fans — especially those who are looking to wear their BTS-loving hearts on their sleeves, so to speak:
Apparelhypebeast.com

Would You Wear These Custom BTS x McDonald's Meal Sneakers?

While some fans are enshrining McDonald’s BTS Meal packaging, Singapore creative Josiah Chua decided to turn the bright purple wrapping for the collaboration into a pair of custom sneakers. Starting with a Nike Air Max Plus TN base, Chua meticulously cut and shaped panels from the McNugget box and drink...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

BTS and McDonald’s Team on Two Fashion Collections

BTS is following up its popular McDonald’s collaboration with two new fashion collections. The hit K-pop group, which is made up of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, is teaming with the fast-food chain for two merchandise collections, the Saucy collection and the Melting collection, released on Wednesday.
Beauty & Fashionhypebeast.com

Closer Look at BTS' Second McDonald's Merch Collaboration

K-Pop boyband sensation BTS has collaborated with McDonald’s once again, this time around releasing a capsule collection of merchandise. The collection follows on from the duo’s inaugural drop which comprised of merchandise and an exclusive meal, which led to the limited-edition packaging being resold on eBay and being enshrined by fans. The hysteria shows no signs of going anywhere thanks to this just-revealed second drop of merch, which was designed by the septet (Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook) with McDonald’s.
TV & VideosPosted by
BGR.com

Everyone’s binge-watching this raunchy new Netflix comedy right now

For anyone in the US who’s been going through Schitt’s Creek withdrawals and could use a hilarious new comedy from our neighbor to the north, especially as an antidote of sorts to the pandemic and all kinds of other negative news in the world right now, rejoice — Netflix has you covered, in the form of a raunchy sitcom from Catherine Reitman. Season 5 of her show Workin’ Moms just got added to Netflix in the US a few days ago, and already it’s one of the most-watched Netflix shows, having rocketed up the streamer’s ranks of what’s popular across the...
RestaurantsShorthorn

UTA students, faculty and alumni share their thoughts on McDonald’s BTS meal

One thing J Balvin, Travis Scott and BTS all have in common is that their McDonald’s meals come with a medium order of fries. Following the success of earlier collaborations, McDonald’s released a meal for the Grammy-nominated South Korean group BTS on May 26 in the U.S. The meal includes a 10 piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, medium Coke and Sweet Chili and Cajun sauces. The promotion is expected to run until Sunday.
Businessmeatpoultry.com

White Castle 100th anniversary features pop-culture collaborations

COLUMBUS, OHIO – White Castle is releasing a collection of co-branded merchandise in celebration of the slider specialist’s 100th anniversary. White Castle has collaborated with TELFAR, a New York City design house, to create several versions of its uniforms and a special collection to commemorate its 100th year in business. New collaborations feature PUMA, Funko, DGK and others.
Theater & Danceallkpop.com

Pre-order platforms for BTS's special 'Butter' album lists the title of group's new single as 'Permission to Dance'

ARMYs believe that they've discovered the title of BTS's upcoming new single, set for release on July 9!. Back on June 14, BTS announced the release of a special single album, 'Butter'. The album will serve as a gift dedicated to ARMYs on the fan club's birthday, July 9. Then, pre-orders for the physical 'Butter' album opened up on June 15 via global distribution platforms. Some of these platforms have already listed the tracklist for the 'Butter' single album, as you can see below!
LifestyleBenzinga

Could McDonald's New Rewards Program Send Shares To New Highs?

Shares of McDonalds Inc (NYSE: MCD) are up 8% year-to-date and are trading close to 52-week highs. Could there be room for shares of the fast-food giant to run with the nationwide launch of a loyalty program?. What Happened: The MyMcDonald’s Rewards program will roll out nationwide on July 8,...
Lifestylegeekculture.co

McDonald’s Singapore Applauds Changi Airport’s Frontliners With 2,000 BTS Meals

Our frontline heroes have definitely outdone themselves during these challenging times and as a gesture of appreciation to thank them, McDonald’s Singapore has distributed 2000 BTS Meals to the Changi Airport employees who are working in the highest-risk zone of the airport. This includes the terminal piers, arrival immigration halls and baggage claim areas.
MusicPOLLSTAR

Asia News: Dragon Dancing, COVID Restrictions, BTS Meal At McDonald’s

Six artists managed by Live Nation's electronic music management company, Dragon Dancing, were cited by China's DJ Mag Awards, including Carta for DJ of the Year; Chace and Terry Zhong, first and second, respectively, for Producers of the Year; Yako, third place for Alternative DJ of the Year; and Chinese Bounce Mafia and Beauz, first and second, respectively, for DJ Group of the Year.