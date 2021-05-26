Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Targeting senescent cells restores kidney function

By W. Todd Penberthy
bioworld.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers at the Center for Inflammation Research, Queen's Medical Research Institute, University of Edinburgh reported in the May 19, 2021, issue of Science Translational Medicine that the Bcl2/w/xL targeting senolytic compound, ABT-263 (navitoclax) could reverse the age-related fibrosis characteristic of and improve kidney function. Principal investigator David Ferenbach, senior research...

www.bioworld.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidneys#Kidney Function#Chronic Kidney Disease#Cancer Cells#Kidney Cancer#Chronic Disease#Chronic Inflammation#University Of Edinburgh#Bioworld Science#Ckd#Senescent Cells#Cardiovascular Disease#Tissue Staining#Transplantation#Mice#Clinical Treatments#Scarring#Cancer Treatment#Platelet Survival#Patient Biopsies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Cancer
Related
Healthlabroots.com

Depression Linked to Rapid Decline in Kidney Function

Researchers have known for some time that depressive symptoms are linked to rapid kidney function decline among patients with chronic kidney disease. Now though, they have found that frequent symptoms of depression are linked to a rapid decline in kidney function among those who have healthy kidneys to begin with.
Cancercell.com

CAR T cells targeting tumor-associated exons of glypican 2 regress neuroblastoma in mice

RNA-seq analysis identifies tumor-associated exons of glypican 2 (GPC2) The CT3 antibody specific for tumor-associated exons has been isolated. The complex structure of CT3 with GPC2 is visualized by electron microscopy. CT3-derived CAR T cells regress neuroblastoma in mice. Summary. Targeting solid tumors must overcome several major obstacles, in particular,...
Sciencesciencecodex.com

Mechanisms of kidney protection by gliflozins

SGLT2 inhibitors (gliflozins) were developed as oral antidiabetics. They enhance urinary glucose excretion by inhibiting SGLT-2 (sodium-dependent glucose co-transporter-2) in the renal tubuli. The discovery of kidney benefits beyond the lowering of blood sugar has been made by Professor Christoph Wanner from Germany: The EMPA-REG OUTCOME study [2] initially showed that the rate of cardiovascular events in type 2 diabetic pa-tients is significantly reduced if the SGLT2 inhibitor empagliflozin is administered. Kidney function in diabetics who already had diabetic nephropathy was also found to benefit sig-nificantly from the treatment (as an incidental finding, so to speak) [3]. In other cardio-vascular outcome studies, this effect has been confirmed for other SGLT2 inhibitors in type 2 diabetics with diabetic nephropathy (albuminuria) [4, 5, 6]. The DAPA-CKD study [7, 8] showed that, even in non-diabetic CKD patients, i.e., in patients with other under-lying causes of kidney disease, the combined renal endpoint (loss of renal function ?50%, dialysis requirement or mortality) is significantly delayed by SGLT2 inhibition with dapagliflozin (HR 0.61).
Chicago, ILrenalandurologynews.com

SARS-CoV-2 Infection Linked to Greater Decline in Kidney Allograft Function

Moderate and severe infection with SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, in kidney transplant recipients (KTRs) is associated with a greater decline in kidney allograft function at 90 days after infection compared with mild infection, according to study data presented at the virtual 2021 American Transplant Congress. KTRs are...
Diseases & TreatmentsEurekAlert

Dapagliflozin provides kidney protection even in cases of FSGS kidney disease

Focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) is a rare form of kidney inflammation (glomerulonephritis) in which the glomeruli become increasingly scarred (sclerotic), leading to progressive loss of kidney function. Dysregulation of the immune system plays a role in pathogenesis, which is why immunosuppressive therapy with glucocorticoids can be successful, alongside supportive therapy (especially blocking of the renin-angiotensin system with ACE inhibitors or angiotensin receptor blockers). Many patients nevertheless require dialysis in the course of the disease. New therapeutic approaches that stabilize or protect kidney function are therefore needed.
ScienceNewswise

Study Examines the Effects of COVID-19 on Human Kidney Cells

The virus that causes COVID-19 can infect and replicate in human kidney cells, but this does not typically lead to cell death. Kidney cells that already have features of injury may be more easily infected and develop additional injury. Newswise — Washington, DC (June 10, 2021) — Researchers have studied...
CharitiesPosted by
TheStreet

National Kidney Foundation Launches Voices For Kidney Health™

NEW YORK, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, National Kidney Foundation launches Voices for Kidney Health ™, a diverse nationwide community of dedicated kidney patient and health professional advocates working with elected officials and other public leaders to create policies and initiatives that help those living with kidney disease and to promote better kidney health. By harnessing their life stories to enact change, Voices advocates work to ensure quality care for patients with kidney disease and advance policies that would expand access to home dialysis, protect living donors, promote healthcare equity, and spur investment in prevention and research.
ScienceGenetic Engineering News

COVID-19’s Toll on the Elderly May Be Halted by Targeting Cell Senescence

The elderly and chronically ill have been the most vulnerable to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. In a new study, researchers demonstrate how cellular senescence may contribute to SARS-CoV-2 infection. In addition, they show that senolytic drugs (which selectively remove senescent cells from the body) significantly reduced mortality in older mice upon infection from a beta-coronavirus closely related to SARS-CoV-2. These findings could reveal a possible new approach to preventing death and severe disease in elderly people infected with SARS-CoV-2.
Lakeland, FLThe Ledger

Meet your GFR Know how numbers reflect your kidney function

Urine and blood test results often become available to patients before their doctors see them, thanks to the online wonders of patient portals. How many of us don’t read the results, relying on our doctors to tell us when to worry, or look only at how our cholesterol is doing?
ScienceSB Nation

Researchers Reveal Alzheimer’s Treatment That Fully Restores Brain Function

Millions of people experiencing the early onset of Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) begin to feel their memory slip away slowly. Advanced stages of Alzheimer’s often leave the victim unable to recall the names and faces of their loved ones. The study reports that with the majority of Alzheimer’s treatments focusing on...
Healthaspetjournals.org

BCRP/ABCG2 Transporter Regulates Accumulation of Cadmium in Kidney Cells:

Exposure to the environmental pollutant cadmium is ubiquitous as it is present in cigarette smoke and the food supply. Over time, cadmium enters and accumulates in the kidneys where it causes tubular injury. The breast cancer resistance protein (BCRP, ABCG2) is an efflux transporter that mediates the urinary secretion of pharmaceuticals and toxins. TheABCG2 genetic variant Q141K exhibits altered membrane trafficking which results in reduced efflux of BCRP substrates. Here, we sought to 1) evaluate the in vitro and in vivo ability of BCRP to transport cadmium and protect kidney cells from toxicity, and 2) determine whether this protection is impaired by the Q141K variant. Cadmium concentrations, cellular stress, and toxicity were quantified in HEK293 cells expressing an empty vector (EV), BCRP wild-type (WT), or variant (Q141K) gene. Treatment with CdCl2 resulted in greater accumulation of cadmium and apoptosis in EV cells relative to WT cells. Exposure to CdCl2 induced expression of stress-related genes and proteins including MT-1A/2A, NQO1, and HO-1 to a higher extent in EV cells compared to WT cells. Notably, the Q141K variant protected against CdCl2-induced activation of stress genes and cytotoxicity, but this protection was to a lesser magnitude than observed with WT BCRP. Lastly, concentrations of cadmium in the kidneys of Bcrp KO mice were 40% higher than in WT mice, confirming that cadmium is an in vivo substrate of BCRP. In conclusion, BCRP prevents the accumulation of cadmium and protects against toxicity, a response that is impaired by the Q141K variant.
CancerScience Now

Yorkie drives Ras-induced tumor progression by microRNA-mediated inhibition of cellular senescence

You are currently viewing the abstract. The activation of Ras signaling is a major early event of oncogenesis in many contexts, yet paradoxically, Ras signaling induces cellular senescence, which prevents tumorigenesis. Thus, Ras-activated cells must overcome senescence to develop into cancer. Through a genetic screen in Drosophila melanogaster, we found that the ETS family transcriptional activator Pointed (Pnt) was necessary and sufficient to trigger cellular senescence upon Ras activation and blocked Ras-induced tumor growth in eye-antennal discs. Through analyses of mosaic discs using various genetic tools, we identified a mechanism of tumor progression in which loss of cell polarity, a common driver of epithelial oncogenesis, abrogated Ras-induced cellular senescence through microRNA-mediated inhibition of Pnt. Mechanistically, polarity defects in Ras-activated cells caused activation of the Hippo effector Yorkie (Yki), which induced the expression of the microRNA bantam. bantam-mediated repression of the E3 ligase–associated protein Tribbles (Trbl) relieved Ras- and Akt-dependent inhibition of the transcription factor FoxO. The restoration of FoxO activity in Ras-activated cells induced the expression of the microRNAs miR-9c and miR-79, which led to reduced pnt expression, thereby abrogating cellular senescence and promoting tumor progression. Our findings provide a mechanistic explanation for how Ras-activated tumors progress toward malignancy by overcoming cellular senescence.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Function and regeneration of dendritic cells impaired in COVID-19

A dysregulated and weak immune system can affect the severity of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection. The function and regenerative ability of dendritic cells (DC) and monocytes can have an effect on the immunopathology and adaptive immune response to SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Public HealthEurekAlert

Targeted COVID-19 therapy: What can we learn from autoimmune kidney diseases?

Various viruses and bacteria have long been known to cause autoimmune diseases where there is such a predisposition. This phenomenon also seems to play a major role in SARS-CoV-2, especially in severe courses. The body's own immune cells are activated, with the formation of autoantibodies that attack the body's own healthy cell structures (proteins, autoantigens); deposits of immune complexes can then trigger severe inflammatory processes and cell destruction in the body.
Diseases & Treatmentsrenalandurologynews.com

A Young Man With Recurrent Kidney Stones

A 20-year-old man with history of recurrent kidney stones is seen in a nephrology clinic. He was first found to have a 2 cm stone in the right kidney at age 8 that caused hydronephrosis requiring nephrostomy tube placement and stone extraction. A 24-hour urine collection showed very high urine cystine excretion (more than 400 mg/day) confirming the diagnosis of cystinuria. Since then, he has been maintained on potassium citrate to alkalize his urine. He reports that he drinks at least 3 liters of water a day and does his best to limit dietary sodium and protein intake.
Diseases & Treatmentsalsnewstoday.com

Stem Cells from Fat Tissue Protect Motor Neurons in ALS Mice

Stem cells derived from fat tissue significantly improved motor function and delayed disease onset by protecting motor neurons in a mouse model of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a study shows. The study, “Adipose derived stem cells protect motor neurons and reduce glial activation in both in vitro and in vivo...
CancerPosted by
Benzinga

Actinium Activates Radiation Inside the Body for Target Conditioning of Cancer Cells

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE: ATNM), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing antibody radiation-conjugates (ARCs) to combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell-killing ability of radiation. The Company is a leader in the targeted radiotherapy field for cancer patients who can’t tolerate chemotherapy and radiation. Actinium’s lead asset, Iomab-B, is currently being studied in a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial.