Another Crypt TV Horror Podcast

Xavier and Mary of the Kraldire council arrived together in North sun each on their own mission . Xavier to track down the last earthdiver Chemsen and gain the secret to the creation of the diversmud a mud substance that would help the caninruh werewolves walk among the humans unnoticed without transitioning into the beast. Mary to find a unique human for her mother the kraldire for a science experiment in order to create a new Caninruh werewolf army. But time is running out on their mission and things clasping like dominos. They came across a pack who disobeyed the kraldire laws Now they must hunt down the ones from that pack that got away. 4 yearlings with budding abilities . But as a human girl has disappeared and the townspeople are in disarray. The alpha of the yearling pack cristan unknowingly led them to a young girl named Sirena who holds all their answers to the problems they have been seeking for centuries their encounter with Sirena has posed a problem they did not expect. And now There pasts have come back to haunt them in more ways than one and they must confront them before they risk exposure to the humans....