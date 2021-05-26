Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Another Crypt TV Horror Podcast

By Radio Ink
Radio Ink
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrypt TV, Blumhouse Television and iHeartMedia are continuing to build scripted horror, thriller podcasts. The latest is ‘Mordeo’; one of Crypt TV’s biggest intellectual properties. The 10-episode scripted thriller will recount the tale of two brothers who disappear in the Monongahela Forest and will follow the lone survivor, as he...

radioink.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crypt Tv#Horror Podcast#Blumhouse Television#Horror Television#Horror Movies#Television Shows#Storytelling#Iheartmedia#Mordeo#Crypt Tv#The Monongahela Forest#The Iheartpodcast Network#Scripted Horror#Thriller Podcasts#Lone Survivor#Existence#Alphonse#Role#Coo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
Podcast
News Break
NAACP
Related
TV Seriesnightmarishconjurings.com

[News] Thriller Podcast MORDEO Debuts June 2 from Blumhouse TV, iHeartMedia & Crypt TV

IHeartMedia, the No. 1 podcast publisher globally, today announced MORDEO, a new iHeartRadio Original Podcast co-produced with Blumhouse Television and Crypt TV. The 10-episode scripted thriller directed by Alex Kemp will recount the tale of two brothers who disappear in the Monongahela Forest and will follow Isaiah Williams, voiced by J. Alphonse Nicholson (P-Valley, Just Mercy), the lone survivor, as he emerges from the forest starving, disoriented and traumatized one month after his disappearance. Nicholson garnered a 2021 NAACP Image Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for P-Valley.
TV SeriesDeadline

‘The Battersea Poltergeist’: Blumhouse TV & Michael Seitzman’s Maniac Prods. To Develop Scripted & Unscripted Series Based On Podcast

In a competitive bidding situation, Blumhouse Television and Michael Seitzman’s Maniac Productions have won the rights to BBC Radio 4’s The Battersea Poltergeist podcast, presented by Danny Robins. Blumhouse TV and studio-based Maniac are developing as a scripted series and a companion unscripted series, titled Blumhouse’s Ghost Story. Additionally, the companies have also secured Hitchings’ life rights, as well as the rights to her and James Clark’s book, The Poltergeist Prince of London: The Remarkable True Story of the Battersea Poltergeist.
TV Seriesdailydead.com

Horror Highlights: MORDEO, Kane Hodder’s KILL!, 13 MINUTES OF HORROR

IHeartMedia, Blumhouse Television and Crypt TV Partner to Produce New Scripted Thriller Podcast “Mordeo,” Based on Crypt TV’s Successful Web Series: "iHeartMedia, the No. 1 podcast publisher globally, today announced “Mordeo,” a new iHeartRadio Original Podcast co-produced with Blumhouse Television and Crypt TV. The 10-episode scripted thriller directed by Alex Kemp will recount the tale of two brothers who disappear in the Monongahela Forest and will follow Isaiah Williams, voiced by J. Alphonse Nicholson (P-Valley, Just Mercy), the lone survivor, as he emerges from the forest starving, disoriented and traumatized one month after his disappearance. Nicholson garnered a 2021 NAACP Image Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for P-Valley.
TV & VideosNo Film School

Podcasting Meets TV Editing with This Killer Documentary

Learn how these editors/producers tackle a real-life murder mystery. This post was written by Meagan Keane and originally appeared on the Adobe Blog. One of the largest unsolved murder mysteries in American history is the subject of a new documentary anthology and seven-part podcast, Unraveled: Long Island Serial Killer. The investigative series features exclusive interviews from the decade-old crime when 11 bodies were found on the coast of Long Island.
TV Seriesbitchute.com

DTBH PODCAST

Xavier and Mary of the Kraldire council arrived together in North sun each on their own mission . Xavier to track down the last earthdiver Chemsen and gain the secret to the creation of the diversmud a mud substance that would help the caninruh werewolves walk among the humans unnoticed without transitioning into the beast. Mary to find a unique human for her mother the kraldire for a science experiment in order to create a new Caninruh werewolf army. But time is running out on their mission and things clasping like dominos. They came across a pack who disobeyed the kraldire laws Now they must hunt down the ones from that pack that got away. 4 yearlings with budding abilities . But as a human girl has disappeared and the townspeople are in disarray. The alpha of the yearling pack cristan unknowingly led them to a young girl named Sirena who holds all their answers to the problems they have been seeking for centuries their encounter with Sirena has posed a problem they did not expect. And now There pasts have come back to haunt them in more ways than one and they must confront them before they risk exposure to the humans....
TV Seriescancelledscifi.com

American Horror Stories

Starring: Matt Bomer, Taissa Farmiga, Evan Peters, Sierra McCormick, Kaia Gerber. Description: This will be a companion series to FX’s American Horror Story with individual episodes that further explore the AHS universe and that include actors and storylines from the original series. The first season will be comprised of sixteen episodes.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

Justina Machado To Headline ‘The Horror Of Dolores Roach’ Amazon Pilot From Blumhouse Based On Podcast

Amazon Studios has given a formal pilot order to The Horror Of Dolores Roach, based on the hit Gimlet podcast, with One Day At a Time alumna Justina Machado set to star in the titular role. Roxann Dawson is attached to direct and executive produce the pilot, which has been casting for the past four months. The project, in development at Amazon since 2020, hails from Blumhouse Television, which won the rights to adapt the podcast in 2019 in a competitive situation, and Spotify.
TV Showslhsdoi.com

The Untitled Tv Show Review Podcast: Beartown

On the third episode of the Untitled Tv Show Review Podcast, Johnny and Jazzy review the HBO Europe miniseries, Beartown. Disclaimer: The episode discusses topics such as Sexual Assault, Abuse, and Gun Violence, which may be triggering to certain viewers. Viewer Discretion is Advised.
TV Seriesbransontrilakesnews.com

Renewed TV Shows 2021: Find Out Which Series Will Return for Another Season

With the 2021 TV season underway, we look ahead to what the future holds for both new and returning shows, whether currently airing or on hiatus. Scroll down to find out which of your favorites have been renewed across cable, premium channels, and streaming services. (Note: This list only includes seasons that have yet to begin airing.)
TV & VideosRadio Ink

Podcasting Lifts Up Another Discarded Radio Star

Jeff and Callie Dauler have managed to turn finding the upside in everyday living and their relationship with one another not only into a happier and more successful lifestyle — but a money-making, listener-generating podcast as well. After Jeff lost his Atlanta radio gig in August of 2019, The Upside...
TV SeriesEmpire

Pilot TV Podcast #137: Blindspotting, The Gloaming, And Intelligence

James is away but somehow still manages to dominate the conversation before Terri, Boyd and guest co-host Beth Webb turn their attention to the Mare Of Easttown finale (spoilers – skip between 6:31 and 12:00 if you still haven’t caught up with one of the shows of the year). Then it’s back to James-aspiration for a discussion of the biggest bell-ends in TV history, and what exactly makes a bell-end, before we review The Schwim in Sky One’s Intelligence season 2, Blindspotting on Starzplay and crime drama The Gloaming on Disney+.
Podcastbrickfanatics.com

Our LEGO Stories podcast is back with another episode

Just over a month after the last episode, the Our LEGO Stories podcast is back with a look at digital safety. LEGO Group hosts, Julie Foster and Loren Shuster, are joined by fellow employees Anna Rafferty, Harriet Williams, and Orlando Machado to discuss how the company ensures digital safety when engaging with young people online.
TV & Videosflickeringmyth.com

The Best Made-For-TV Horror Movies and Serials

Marvelous Videos presents the best made-for-TV horror flicks and serials…. Just because something was consigned to television back in the day didn’t guarantee that it was bad. Far from it, the lower budget meant less studio heads, meaning more creative freedom for aspiring filmmakers interested in telling a scary story.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Underrated Horror Movies That Are Ripe For Remakes

Marvelous Videos presents horror flicks we’d like to see remade…. We know, we know- whenever a remake or reboot is announced of a popular IP, especially one from the 80s, it’s met with groans and moans by fans who believe Hollywood is running out of creativity. Whether that argument has merit is not for us to say, but it is true that remakes, often times, either don’t add much to the world-building of the original or detract by focusing on aspects that were sidelined for a reason.
TV SeriesTheWrap

Two Sentence Horror Stories

Inspired by the viral fan fiction, “Two Sentence Horror Stories“ is a critically acclaimed psychological horror anthology series featuring a different sub-genre of horror in each episode. Designed to subvert classic horror tropes by centering on everyday people and diverse perspectives, the half-hour series taps into universal primal fears while tackling provocative social and cultural issues within our modern society. Created by Vera Miao, “Two Sentence Horror Stories“ is from award-winning studio stage 13 and The CW Network. The series taps into a culturally diverse, self-identifying, rotating cast of writers, directors, and actors; it’s what makes it one of the most unique and valuable new franchise series on broadcast tv and streaming to date. The New York Times exclaimed season one, “clever” and “…more diverse than you’ll find in just about any other broadcast-network show not set in a specific milieu.”
Moviespurewow.com

The New #5 Movie on Netflix Is a Must-Watch Sci-Fi Thriller

This superhero drama, Sleight, is making a comeback on Netflix, and we can see why. If the title sounds familiar, it’s probably because Sleight originally premiered back in 2016 at the Sundance Film Festival before hitting theaters one year later. The film just recently claimed a spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies, ranking at number five behind The Woman in the Window, I Am All Girls, The Mitchells vs. the Machines and Jungle Beat: The Movie.