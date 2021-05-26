Another Crypt TV Horror Podcast

Inspired by the viral fan fiction, “Two Sentence Horror Stories“ is a critically acclaimed psychological horror anthology series featuring a different sub-genre of horror in each episode. Designed to subvert classic horror tropes by centering on everyday people and diverse perspectives, the half-hour series taps into universal primal fears while tackling provocative social and cultural issues within our modern society. Created by Vera Miao, “Two Sentence Horror Stories“ is from award-winning studio stage 13 and The CW Network. The series taps into a culturally diverse, self-identifying, rotating cast of writers, directors, and actors; it’s what makes it one of the most unique and valuable new franchise series on broadcast tv and streaming to date. The New York Times exclaimed season one, “clever” and “…more diverse than you’ll find in just about any other broadcast-network show not set in a specific milieu.”