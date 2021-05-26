Cancel
Miami Gardens, FL

Mayweather-Paul PPV announce team

fightnews.com
 8 days ago

Showtime has set its announce team for the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul PPV event on Sunday, June 6 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The lineup will include Showtime’s regular crew plus three comedians. Joining host Brian Custer will be the comedic duo Desus Nice and The Kid Mero. As usual, Mauro Ranallo, Al Bernstein, and Abner Mares will handle the ring action. Comedian Brendan Schaub will serve as roving reporter. Jimmy Lennon Jr. will be the ring announcer.

