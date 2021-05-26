Mayweather-Paul PPV announce team

Two years after losing his titles to Julian Williams, Jarrett Hurd still feels like he is the world’s best boxer in the 154-pound division. Hurd hasn’t fought a top opponent since Williams upset him in May 2019, but he’ll remain in contention to face the Jermell Charlo-Brian Castano winner if he gets past Luis Arias next month. Hurd (24-1, 16 KOs) and Arias (18-2-1, 9 KOs) are scheduled to meet in a 10-round fight on the Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul undercard June 6 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.