Benchmarks Are Priming For Their Next Bullish Push

The S&P 500 has initially tried to rally during the day on Friday but gave back early gains as the market appears to have nowhere to be. I still believe that the market is in an uptrend and that we will more than likely continue to go higher, but at the end of the day it looks like there is no real interest in putting money to work heading into the weekend. That does make a certain amount of sense, because quite frankly there is a lot of risk being carried over the weekend.