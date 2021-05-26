Benchmarks Are Priming For Their Next Bullish Push
E-mini S&P 500 (June): Settled at 4185.50, down 8.25. E-mini Nasdaq-100 (June): Settled at 13,656.25, up 21.00. U.S. benchmarks settled in yesterday and are now priming for their next bullish push. As of yesterday’s close, the S&P gained 3.2% from last week’s low, and the Nasdaq 5.4%. Although market participants have become accustomed to such swings, these are extraordinary gains, and the market must digest them; yesterday was exactly that.www.futuresmag.com