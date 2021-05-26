Fact Check: Does Texas Now Have More Job Openings Than People Receiving Unemployment Benefits?

Job openings in Texas match the number of people on unemployment. Gov. Greg Abbott followed 18 other Republican governors on Monday by rejecting federal pandemic unemployment benefits.In a press release, a tweet and an appearance on Fox News, Abbott justified the decision by citing two figures that he argued illustrate the state’s post-pandemic economic recovery. First, there are more job vacancies than people receiving unemployment benefits; and second, the number of job openings in the state today is significantly higher than pre-pandemic levels.”I had the Texas Workforce Commission dig into the numbers and provide me with the numbers, and here they are,” Abbott told Fox News host Bill Hemmer on Tuesday. “We now have more job openings than we do people who are on unemployment. We have 60% more job openings today than we did the month before the pandemic hit the state of Texas.”