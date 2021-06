The Avs have nine forwards with at least 10 goals and lead the NHL in scoring, averaging 3.49 goals a game. The guys up front are highly skilled and committed to a relentless system that begins with a strong forecheck. If the forwards don’t have the puck, they hunt it down, and they are determined as a four-line group. This is not a secret style, but some teams don’t have the legs from top to bottom. The Avs do. St. Louis has six forwards with at least 10 goals but just one, David Perron, averages more than a point-per-game.