We Need Some Sort of Energy Compromise
Newly proclaimed “Willy Wonka of crypto” Elon Musk recently made headlines again with his drastic 180-degree turn against Bitcoin—his reasons being its mass energy consumption and fossil fuel production. He said Tesla would pause its acceptance of the digital currency until it cleaned up its act. Some people may incredulously ask, “Why don’t they simply stop using fossil fuels and move to clean energy?” But to reduce energy to either petroleum or an alternative is to leave viable solutions on the table. We don’t need a constant argument of one versus the other; we need both.www.worth.com