Energy Industry

We Need Some Sort of Energy Compromise

By David Grasso
worth.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewly proclaimed “Willy Wonka of crypto” Elon Musk recently made headlines again with his drastic 180-degree turn against Bitcoin—his reasons being its mass energy consumption and fossil fuel production. He said Tesla would pause its acceptance of the digital currency until it cleaned up its act. Some people may incredulously ask, “Why don’t they simply stop using fossil fuels and move to clean energy?” But to reduce energy to either petroleum or an alternative is to leave viable solutions on the table. We don’t need a constant argument of one versus the other; we need both.

www.worth.com
Related
Banning, CArecordgazette.net

Clean energy and climate change

As Mayor of Banning, I am concerned about clean energy and climate change. I applaud the vision of converting clean energy goals into tangible results in our state and throughout the country. For decades, California has established itself as a leader in renewable energy development. We pride ourselves in leading...
Energy IndustryWorld Economic Forum

Nano tech could get zero-carbon energy from sea water

Tip-controlled local breakdown (TCLB) is a technique to 'drill' microscopic holes into membranes to improve the effectiveness of osmotic energy. Osmotic energy, also known as blue energy, takes advantage of the energy released when solutions of different salinities mix. These conditions occur in locations all over the world and improving...
Energy IndustryNews Slashdot

G7 Nations Committing Billions More To Fossil Fuel Than Green Energy

The nations that make up the G7 have pumped billions of dollars more into fossil fuels than they have into clean energy since the Covid-19 pandemic, despite their promises of a green recovery. As the UK prepares to host the G7 summit, new analysis reveals that the countries attending committed $189 billion to support oil, coal and gas between January 2020 and March 2021. In comparison, the same countries -- the UK, US, Canada, Italy, France, Germany and Japan -- spent $147 billion on clean forms of energy. The support for fossil fuels from seven of the world's richest nations included measures to remove or downgrade environmental regulations as well as direct funding of oil, gas and coal.
Carsccjdigital.com

When it comes to EVs, we need some standards

I've been doing some thinking about the upcoming evolution of electrified commercial vehicles over the past few weeks. I have especially been thinking about how they might impact end-user customers and their ability to both operate and maintain these electric vehicles. It strikes me that the level of activity in...
EnvironmentMic

The G7 countries promised to go green, then poured money into fossil fuels instead

In the last few years, the world's biggest contributors of greenhouse gases were seemingly getting serious about climate change. Member countries of the G7 — the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan — have all made major pledges to cut back on carbon emissions with the goal of reaching net zero by 2050. But over the course of the last year, as the coronavirus pandemic shut down much of the world and presented the opportunity to reset with a "green recovery," these nations instead chose to hand out billions of dollars to the fossil fuel industry.
Energy IndustryValueWalk

The Search For Green Energy Income

The long holiday weekend offers a good opportunity to not only consider green energy, but where income can be found in it. Not a day goes by without investors finding new articles addressing green energy in their email inboxes. “Green” is trending red hot. The global and domestic narrative over enhancing the transition to green energy usage is embedded in local, state, federal, and international agendas, laws and regulations that aim for net-zero-carbon emissions in the world by 2050.
News Herald

LETTER: Green energy is real, we must prepare

Catherine Rampell's column; I generally don't like what she writes, but I do like how she writes. Anyway, Catherine, I'm delighted to hear about the Ford Lightning and I hope you're right. My attitude has always been that aspects of Green Energy will happen when Capitalism makes it both profitable and desirable, whether it's a snazzy pick up, solar panels, wind turbines, or better batteries.
Energy IndustryDL-Online

Letter to the editor: We must transition to renewable energy

One hundred years ago, when we converted vehicles from horse and buggies to internal combustion engines, workers, business owners and local governments understood the benefits. We adopted the internal combustion engine vehicle in part as an environmental response to the disastrous use of too many horses: Manure was piling up causing problems with odor, flies, typhoid fever, and sludge when it rained. Gasoline was originally a useless waste byproduct of making kerosene for lamps. As Henry Ford said, “what they wanted was less horses***.” It was a little more complicated than that, but you get the general point.
Muscatine, IAMuscatine Journal

Muscatine Power and Water: 'We've got a little work to do to sort this out' regarding proposed solar energy field

MUSCATINE — Officials at Muscatine Power and Water have a lot of sorting to do regarding the planning for more environmentally friendly energy production. Because of confidentiality concerns, the Board of Water, Electric, and Communications Trustees and MPW's senior leadership team went into closed session Tuesday evening to review bids received for a proposed solar energy field. Prior to the closed session, Power Production and Supply Director Doug White reported 21 firms responded to the request for proposals for the project, amassing a total of 144 options.
Energy IndustryCapital Journal

Energy transition needs U.S. mining revolution

“Today, the data shows a looming mismatch between the world’s strengthened climate ambitions and the availability of critical minerals that are essential to realizing those ambitions,” says Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency (IEA). Yet the U.S. and the world are in the midst of a great...
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Op-Ed: Clean energy technologies can benefit us – but we need a strategy

Jerry Seinfeld once said: “No one likes change except a wet baby.” Most of us would just as soon avoid change but, like it or not, the fossil fuels to which we’re accustomed are a dying breed, and the science says we must cut emissions pollution in half by 2030. Fortunately, we are in the midst of dramatic technological innovations that could allow us to use non-polluting renewable energy at affordable prices and in efficient ways. The three main components of this energy transition are efficiency, electricity, and renewable energy sources that produce electricity.
Portsmouth, NHnhgazette.com

We need a clean energy strategy!

Clean energy technologies can benefit us – but we need a strategy!. by Roger Stephenson, Northeast Regional Advocacy Director, Union of Concerned Scientists, and Rep. Peter Somssich, District 27/ Portsmouth. Jerry Seinfeld once said: “No one likes change except a wet baby.” Most of us would just as soon avoid...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Interesting Engineering

Here's How Toilet Flushes Could Help Power Homes with Clean Energy

Have you ever stopped to wonder all the possible places where power could be drawn? It's often that energy recovery methods go unnoticed due to our reliance on the way we've always lived for the past decades. In this video by Undecided with Matt Ferrell, who is a tech enthusiast who explores how smart and sustainable technology impacts our lives on YouTube, you'll be watching a concept that makes so much sense the moment you hear it, but probably haven't thought about before.
Energy Industryfloydct.com

How Much Greenhouse Gas Is Produced by Electric Cars?

You may think that by driving an electric vehicle (EV) or plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), you’re doing everything you can to help solve climate change by minimizing or eliminating tailpipe emissions. But when you recharge your EV or PHEV, there’s a good chance that you are triggering upstream emissions, defined as the greenhouse gases (GHG) associated with the production and distribution of gasoline and electricity.
Energy IndustryIFLScience

Experimental Nuclear Reactor To Be Built In Wyoming By Bill Gates And Warren Buffet

Two power companies owned respectively by billionaires Bill Gates and Warren Buffett have chosen the site of a retiring coal power plant as the likely site for an experimental nuclear power plant. Gates’ TerraPower and Buffett’s PacifiCorp hope that the location of the new reactor will be confirmed by the end of the year, and the potential site was announced during a press conference in Wyoming.
Wyoming Statepowerengineeringint.com

Bill Gates’ Terrapower to build reactor demo project in Wyoming

TerraPower, PacifiCorp and Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon have teamed up to install a Natrium reactor demonstration project at a retiring coal plant in Wyoming. The demonstration project will be a fully functioning power plant and is intended to validate the design, construction and operational features of the Natrium technology. The project features a 345MW sodium-cooled fast reactor with a molten salt-based energy storage system. The storage technology can boost the system’s output to 500MW of power for more than five and a half hours when needed, which is equivalent to the energy required to power around 400,000 homes.