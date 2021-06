According to a report yesterday on Bloomberg.com, the price for lumber for a July delivery here in the US is around $1,300 per 1,000 board feet which basically is about 4 times as expensive as a year ago. Other materials used in home improvements have also soared during the past few months, and with the price of everything going up so much, you might be tempted to try and cut corners by trying to hire someone to do your labor on the cheap. Be careful.