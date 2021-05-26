Court Opinions: Attorney Regulation Opinions for May 2021

Another legislative session is in the books, along with around 550 bills that will become law within the year. Last week, I discussed the budget and the tremendous financial investments that will be made in our core state services in the upcoming fiscal year that begins on July 1. Some of the highlights include historic funding for classrooms, restoring all agency cuts made last year due to the pandemic and low energy prices, tax relief for all Oklahomans and businesses, and significant investments in economic diversification efforts.