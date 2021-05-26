Legal Lasso: Marijuana Bill Shifts Focus from Potency to Access

After months of negotiations, New York lawmakers and the governor have reached a tentative deal on a bill to legalize marijuana in the state. Legislative leaders and Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) have repeatedly touted progress in negotiations and signaled that an agreement was forthcoming in recent weeks, and details about the specific provisions of the legislation finally began to circulate in press reports from The Buffalo News, Bloomberg, The Democrat & Chronicle and others on Wednesday afternoon—though the final bill text is not yet available and certain provisions could still be changed. Votes on the proposal could come as early as next week. The legislature and Cuomo have worked to approve the reform sooner rather than later, and it seems they’re on track to advance it before the April 1 budget deadline, even though the bill is being handled outside that process. Here’s what the legalization legislation is expected to contain, according to press reports: -Adults 21 and older would be able to possess and purchase marijuana products from licensed retailers, which would launch in about two years. -They could also cultivate up to six plants for personal use, only three of which could be mature. A maximum of 12 plants could be grown per household with more than one adult. Municipalities couldn’t ban people from growing their own, but they could impose regulations. Registered medical cannabis patients would be allowed to start growing plants six months after the law takes effect, while adult-use consumers would have to wait 18 months after the first marijuana retailer launches. -A five-member New York State Cannabis Control Board would be responsible for regulating the cannabis market. Three members would be appointed by the governor, and the Senate and Assembly would appoint one member each. -Social consumption sites would be permitted. -Individual jurisdictions would…