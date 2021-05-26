Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, DC

Washington, DC sues Amazon for alleged antitrust violations

By Danny Bradbury
itpro.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington, DC has sued Amazon for anti-competitive practices. The lawsuit, filed in DC Superior Court on Tuesday, accuses the company of unfairly manipulating its third-party sellers with an intent to monopolize the online retail sales market. In the lawsuit, DC Attorney General Karl A Racine focuses on a policy in...

www.itpro.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
Business
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Court#State Attorney General#State Court#Dc Superior Court#Bsa#Mlops#Nutanix Hci#Antitrust Issues#Violations#Ftc Commissioner#German Regulators#Anti Competitive Behavior#Third Party Sellers#Government Scrutiny#Online Retail Sales#Company#Policy#Europe#Fpp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PPP
News Break
eBay
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
FTC
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Walmart
Related
Congress & Courtsnewscenter1.tv

Rounds asks DOJ to look into meatpacking industry antitrust violations

WASHINGTON — Senator Mike Rounds and 27 others Wednesday requested that the Department of Justice investigate the meatpacking industry. The bipartisan letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland asks the DOJ to look into any potential antitrust violations. The four largest meatpacking companies – two of which are foreign-owned – control...
BusinessWhittier Daily News

Amazon to let customers sue after thousands of Alexa complaints

Amazon.com has stopped requiring customers to pursue claims in arbitration — rather than a court of law — after tens of thousands of people inundated the company with complaints that the Alexa digital assistant was improperly collecting voice recordings. Amazon’s terms of service, which govern everything from buying products on...
PoliticsPosted by
pymnts

Additional State AGs Join Amazon Antitrust Probe

The attorneys general from Pennsylvania and Massachusetts have joined a list of officials investigating Amazon for antitrust violations, Bloomberg reported Thursday (May 27), citing sources. The list already includes California, New York, Washington state and the Federal Trade Commission, meaning “that the eCommerce giant will be fighting a multifront legal...
Economycheddar.com

Amazon Is Breaking Antitrust Laws, Says DC Attorney General

The nation's capital is taking on Amazon. DC Attorney General Karl Racine says the e-commerce giant is acting like a monopoly and using its significant sway to force third-party sellers to offer products at the cheapest rates on its platform. "This practice must stop," he told Cheddar, adding, "We all know that Amazon is a titan on the online marketplace and it's using its power in a way that artificially keeps prices high. That's illegal under the antitrust laws."
Businessgrainews.ca

Global Markets: Amazon buys MGM, sued for antitrust

WINNIPEG – The following is a glance at the news moving markets in Canada and globally. – It was a mixed day for online retail giant Amazon on Wednesday as it purchased the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) movie studio for US$8.45 billion. The transaction is Amazon’s largest since acquiring grocery chain Whole Foods in 2017 for US$13.7 billion and will bolster its Amazon Prime Video streaming service. The studio, best known for producing the James Bond and Rocky franchises, filed for bankruptcy in 2010 and its lead shareholder is hedge fund Anchorage Capital Group LLC. Hours earlier, Karl Racine, the Attorney General for Washington, D.C. announced he had filed a lawsuit against Amazon for engaging in anti-competitive practices, raising prices for consumers. At issue are “nation agreements” where third-party merchants who use Amazon are not allowed to sell products at lower prices on other platforms, including their own websites. However, no states have joined the lawsuit yet and might not be heard in court for a number of years.
Businessbizmagsb.com

Amazon faces new antitrust lawsuit

As Amazon continues to fend off political interests who are increasingly eager to regulate and rein in the tech giant, one attorney general has filed a lawsuit that could have major implications. The District of Columbia filed an antitrust lawsuit Tuesday against Amazon alleging the company is using its monopoly...
Retailthedcpost.com

DC Sues Amazon Over ‘Illegal Control of Prices’ Across Online Retail Market

DC Attorney General Karl Racine filed a lawsuit against Amazon accusing the company of “anticompetitive practices” in its treatment of vendors on its online platform. According to the antitrust lawsuit, the e-commerce giant artificially raises prices for consumers by fixing prices via its contracts with third-party sellers, and preventing them from offering their products at lower prices or on better terms on other websites, including their own.
Washington, DCPosted by
NBC News

Washington, D.C., attorney general sues Amazon over price hikes

The attorney general of Washington, D.C., is suing Amazon, claiming the company used its monopoly power to keep other retailers on its platforms from selling products cheaper elsewhere. NBC News’ Leticia Miranda breaks down what the Washington, D.C. attorney general is alleging and how Amazon is reacting to the lawsuit.
BusinessPosted by
AFP

Amazon hit with antitrust suit in US capital city

Amazon was hit Tuesday with an antitrust suit from the US capital city Washington, claiming the tech giant abuses its dominant position in online retail sales, harming consumers. "Far from enabling consumers to obtain the best products at the lowest prices, Amazon instead causes prices across the entire online retail sales market to be artificially inflated, both for products sold on Amazon's online retail sales platform and on its competitors' online retail sales platforms."
BusinessArs Technica

Amazon’s most-favored nation clauses slammed in lawsuit filed by Washington, DC

The District of Columbia sued Amazon Tuesday, alleging that the online retail giant violated antitrust law with policies that prevent sellers from offering products at lower prices on other websites. "Amazon fixed online retail prices through contract provisions and policies" that "prevent third-party sellers that offer products on Amazon.com from...
EconomyTimes Daily

DC files antitrust case vs Amazon over treatment of vendors

WASHINGTON (AP) — The District of Columbia has sued Amazon, accusing the online retail giant of anticompetitive practices in its treatment of sellers on its platform. The practices have raised prices for consumers and stifled innovation and choice in the online retail market, the DC attorney general alleges in an antitrust suit.
EconomyTechCrunch

DC attorney general files antitrust suit against Amazon over third-party seller agreements

The lawsuit, filed in DC Superior Court, alleges that Amazon fixed prices on its massive online retail platform by blocking third-party sellers from selling their products for less elsewhere. Racine argues that this kind of arrangement means that sellers roll Amazon’s hefty fees into their prices, creating an “artificially high” price floor across the online retail market.
Retailprotocol.com

District of Columbia sues Amazon, alleging anticompetitive price policies

The District of Columbia sued Amazon on Tuesday, alleging that agreements that stop third-party sellers from offering lower prices elsewhere on the internet violate antitrust laws, the district's attorney general, Karl Racine, announced. Because Amazon controls the majority of the online retail sales, the agreements force outside merchants to charge...
Businessbloomberglaw.com

Amazon Showdown Grinds on With First Antitrust Case in U.S.

Amazon.com Inc. was sued by the attorney general for Washington, D.C., for allegedly engaging in anticompetitive practices that have raised prices for consumers. The antitrust lawsuit, the first to target Amazon in the U.S., opens a new front in the campaign against major U.S. tech companies and is the sixth such case filed in the last year by state and federal officials. Yet even with the prospect of more action on the way against the industry in general and Amazon in particular, the retailer’s shares recovered from a decline Tuesday on the news and rose on the day.
Lawfox5dc.com

DC Attorney General suing Amazon over ‘anticompetitive practices’ allegations

WASHINGTON - The D.C. Attorney General’s office has filed a lawsuit accusing Amazon of "anticompetitive practices" in its treatment of sellers on its website. According to prosecutors, the practices have raised prices for consumers and stifled innovation in the online retail market. The suit filed Tuesday in the District of...
BusinessBBC

Amazon accused of unfair pricing policies by Washington DC

Amazon is being sued by Washington DC over allegations it abuses its position as a retail giant. The lawsuit, filed on Tuesday, claims that Amazon's control of up to 70% of US online sales results in higher prices for consumers. "Amazon's online retail sales platform benefits from, and is protected...