Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

The Real Reason These Cast Members Left LA Ink

By Alexandra Simon
grunge.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat's reality TV without a little bit of drama? Or even a lot of drama? Nearly every network today has had a reality TV show following a variety of subjects. It could be a show about a famous celebrity, a bunch of strangers living in a house, competitive prizes, niche hobbies or adventures, and even something like tattoos. And no network has got it like TLC, which is home to a lot of interesting and peculiar shows.

www.grunge.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kat Von D
Person
Bret Michaels
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La Ink#Face Tattoo#Reality Tv#Tattoo Artist#Cast Members#Tattoos#Real Love#Tlc#High Voltage Tattoo#Bff#The Daily News#Midway#Entertainment Weekly#Riverfront Times#La Ink When#Drama#Reality Tv#Tv Antics#Adventures#Imdb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Tattoo
Related
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Kat Von D announces debut album

Inaugural single & video for “Exorcism” available now. Gifted multi-hyphenate Kat Von D is beginning an electrifying new chapter in her career with the release of her debut single and video for “Exorcism.” It marks the first track from her forthcoming debut album, Love Made Me Do It, due August 27th. Pre-orders include limited edition signed red vinyl, red cassettes, CD digipack, hoodies with Kat’s signature star face tattoos on the hood, custom sketchbooks and much more. Other limited edition color vinyl variants are also available for retail.
TV & Videossvg.com

The Real Reason Pokimane Wouldn't Date A Streamer

When it comes to a streamer's love life, things can get rather complicated. As a famous personality who spends a lot of time broadcasting in front of a live audience, it's not only challenging to find time for romance, but it can also be difficult to connect on an intimate level. Do you date someone who's also a famous streamer? Do you date a person who is as far removed from the limelight as possible? Twitch personality Pokimane has a few thoughts on the matter.
Orange County, CAPosted by
Primetimer

Real Housewives adding minority cast members to its all-white shows has complicated "the Bravo wink" when it comes to racist behavior

"Bravo’s slate of identity-focused reality shows over the past 15 years have come to define the famously messy network, beginning with the inaugural Real Housewives of Orange County and expanding into series like Vanderpump Rules, Southern Charm and Below Deck—and they’ve always provided a generally self-aware, almost hate-watching experience," says Kyndall Cunningham. "In a Vulture feature published in April called ‘The Soul of Bravo,' in which writer Anna Peele examines the network’s growing conscience in the wake of Trump and the Black Lives Matter movement, she mentions what the network’s mascot Andy Cohen calls 'the Bravo wink'—a way of editing that signals the absurdity or incorrectness of a comment or action made by a cast member to the audience. Like clockwork, conversations about whatever offensive remark a housewife utters or culturally insensitive costume one of them dons is typically hashed out online and might even make it on one of Cohen’s cue cards at the reunion if it gets enough buzz. But it’s easier to execute 'the Bravo wink' while maintaining the playfulness of a Real Housewives show when there’s no one to address that behavior on-screen. Since women of color like (Eboni K. Williams), Garcelle Beauvais and Crystal Kung Minkoff on Beverly Hills, and Tiffany Moon on Dallas have been brought on in an attempt to end the franchise’s primarily racially-segregated past, the problematic behavior from white housewives that viewers are used to either laughing off or being briefly distraught over complicates their non-white castmates’ roles on these shows, and creates unrealistic expectations to rebuke and educate without shifting the core chemistry of the group."
TV SeriesComicBook

The CW's 4400 Reboot Cast Members Revealed

The CW's 4400 reboot has added five members to the cast in series regular roles. According to Deadline, TL Thompson (Straight White Men), Cory Jeacoma (Power Book II: Ghost), Ireon Roach (School Girls; or the African Mean Girls Play), Derrick A. King (Call Your Mother), and newcomer Autumn Best have all joined the series. They join previously announced cast Joseph David-Jones and Khailah Johnson. The casting news comes on top of the first look at key art for the series as shared by the series on social media on Monday.
TV SeriesBoston Globe

Casting about for reasons to give ‘Joe Exotic’ a try

I would totally ignore this project, because it’s based around a reality series that was all about a narcissist. Nope, not a good combo. Paying attention is like throwing gas on the fire. But the limited series going by the title “Joe Exotic” has an interesting cast. Furthermore, it’s not...
Lifestyletouringplans.com

5 Ways to Thank a Cast Member

TouringPlans is pleased to welcome back guest author Daria Griffis. Cast Members are always going above and beyond to ensure a magical vacation, and sometimes thanking them can be forgotten in the hustle and bustle of a Disney vacation. Here are 5 ways you can thank a Cast Member, and make sure they’re on the receiving end of a magical day, too!
TV & VideosPosted by
Reality Tea

Real Housewives Of New York Reportedly For New Cast Members Already

How are we liking Real Housewives of New York so far? Last night, Ramona Singer threw a Breakfast at Tiffany’s themed party and we saw the return of Heather “Mama” Thomson. Holla! I love it when they bring back former cast members. It also looks like Leah McSweeney and LuAnn de Lesseps love it too, because they were eager to give Heather a hard time for alleging that Sonja Morgan and Lu are into “strong drugs.”
TV & VideosGrazia

The Real Reason James Corden Is On The Friends Reunion

After what feels like waiting for our entire lives, the Friends reunion is nearly upon us. For a while, we're not going to lie, we thought it was all too good to be to true - but now the trailer has finally been released it feels properly real. And along with (a slightly older looking) Joey, Rachel, Chandler, Ross and Monica - people have noticed there's another famous face featuring in the episode... US chat show host James Corden. He's come a long way from starring in Gavin and Stacey, that's for sure.
TV & Videostownandcountrymag.com

Dan Stevens Shares The Real Reason Why He Left Downton Abbey

At risk of bringing up a moment of collective trauma in our pop culture lives, Dan Stevens has been opening up lately about the real reason why he left Downton Abbey. As fans will remember all too well, the show's third season wrapped up on a devastating twist back in 2013, as Stevens' beloved Matthew Crawley died in a car crash—just hours after the birth of his son. The revelation that Stevens wouldn't be returning to the show was an abrupt one that devastated fans. Almost a decade later, none of us are really over the death, which is probably why Stevens has been apologizing for it ever since.
Celebritiesrealitytea.com

Lala Kent Says Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney, And Kristen Doute Were “Worst Mean Girls Trio Ever”

You don’t know what you got until it’s gone. Is there a better sentiment to capture how we are all feeling about Vanderpump Rules? The recently announced filming and cast overhaul (following several problematic behaviors) didn’t spark the joy Bravo had probably hoped for. Fans recently took to Bravo’s Instagram in protest of some teasers. Meanwhile, the remaining cast has quite literally reduced themselves to tooth-brush-in-butthole gimmicks. How did we get here?