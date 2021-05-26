Drew Timme Announces He Will Return Next Season

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme announced he is officially returning to the Gonzaga Bulldogs for his junior season. “After reviewing options with my family, I’ve decided to return to Gonzaga,” Timme said. “I am excited to come back to Spokane and continue my collegiate career. I appreciate everything I’ve learned so far from the Gonzaga coaching staff, and look forward to growing my game more. I love playing at GU, being a part of the program, and can’t wait to play in front of the best fans in the country again.”