Chad Michael Murray is playing Ted Bundy in American Boogeyman

By Tatiana Tenreyro
A.V. Club
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s another Ted Bundy biopic coming, and yet another Disney alum is taking on the role of the serial killer. ScreenDaily has announced that Chad Michael Murray plays Bundy in Daniel Farrands’ American Boogeyman. Rather than focusing on Bundy’s personal life like Netflix’s controversial Zac Efron vehicle Extremely Wicked, Shockingly...

Nicole Brown Simpson
Person
Sharon Tate
Person
Aileen Wuornos
Person
Ted Bundy
Person
Chad Michael Murray
Person
Zac Efron
#Fbi#Screendaily#Fbi#American Boogeyman#Serial Killer#True Crime Thrillers#Wicked#Evil#American Boogeywoman
Moviesramascreen.com

RLJE Films Acquires NO MAN OF GOD Ahead of Tribeca

RLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks, has acquired the North American rights to the dramatic thriller, NO MAN OF GOD. Based on real transcripts and conversations between serial killer Ted Bundy and FBI Agent Bill Hagmaier, RLJE Films nabs NO MAN OF GOD ahead of its world premiere at this year’s TriBeCa Film Festival. The film will be released in theaters in August 2021.
Moviesdailydead.com

RLJE Films Acquires North American Rights to Amber Sealey’s NO MAN OF GOD

Before it world premieres at the Tribeca Film Festival, Amber Sealey's No Man of God (which focuses on the real-life discussions shared by Ted Bundy and FBI Agent Bill Hagmaier) has been picked up for North American distribution by RLJE Films, with a theatrical release planned for August. Press Release:...
Moviesmxdwn.com

Ahead of World Premiere at Tribeca Film Festival, RLJE Films Land North American Rights to Ted Bundy Dramatic Thriller ‘No Man Of God’ Starring Elijah Wood and Luke Kirby

The North American rights to the Elijah Wood (Lord of the Rings Trilogy) and Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) dramatic thriller No Man Of God, based on actual transcripts and conversations between serial killer Ted Bundy and FBI agent Bill Hagmaier, have been acquired by AMC Networks’ RLJE Films.
TV Seriesdeltacollegian.net

Killer Infatuation

With Netflix’s release of the Son of Sam documentary this week, it’s important to remind people that serial killers are not intriguing, intelligent nor attractive. Being “obsessed” with true crime is not a personality trait. Romanticizing serial killers is not only dangerous, it’s insensitive to the victims and their families.
Sex Crimeswhattowatch.com

How pop culture reinforced the dangerous myth of the charmer Ted Bundy

Few criminals of the past century have struck fear into the hearts of people quite like Ted Bundy. His very name has become synonymous with a certain kind of evil: brutal, merciless, concealed by irresistible charm. During the 1970s, Bundy kidnapped, raped, and murdered numerous girls and young women. He eventually confessed to no fewer than 30 homicides, committed across several states, but the true total of his victims remains unknown. Some investigators speculate it could be in the hundreds. After a years' long reign of terror, Bundy was eventually brought to justice. During his trial, the myth of Bundy as a handsome and charismatic figure who wooed everyone around him took root in the media and public consciousness. His showboating on the stand was reported on in agonizing detail, including a moment wherein he proposed to his girlfriend while she testified on his behalf.
Movieswiltonbulletin.com

Can We Please Stop With the Ted Bundy Movies?

On Wednesday, it was announced that yet another former teen heartthrob has leapt at the opportunity to play against type by portraying notorious serial killer Ted Bundy. This time it’s Chad Michael Murray, who will reportedly play Bundy in the forthcoming American Boogeyman, which “follows the elusive and charming killer and the manhunt that brought him to justice involving the detective and the FBI rookie who coined the phrase ‘serial killer.'”
MoviesPosted by
Oxygen

New Movie To Depict A Young Aileen Wuornos, Claims It Will Be Prequel To ‘Monster’

An upcoming movie will tell the story of a young Aileen Wuornos, years before she became one of America’s most infamous serial killers. “American Boogeywoman” will focus on Wuornos' early life, from when she was in her early twenties in Daytona Beach married to Lewis Fell, a 69-year-old wealthy yacht club president, Deadline reported in March. That marriage was short-lived. Fell filed a restraining order against Wuornos, claiming she beat him with his cane." After only nine weeks together, Fell had the marriage annulled.
Moviesmxdwn.com

Jesse Metcalfe, Bruce Willis, Chad Michael Murray & Kelly Greyson Joins Emmett/Furla’s ‘The Fortress’

Deadline has been the first to learn that Emmett/Furla Films Co-CEO Randall Emmett and Emile Hirsch have developed The Fortress as a trilogy that Jesse Metcalfe (John Tucker Must Die), Chad Michael Murray (One Tree Hill), Kelly Greyson (Alone yet Not Alone), and Bruce Willis are on board to join the films. James Cullen Bressack (Beyond the Law) will be directing the first two films of the trilogy.
Moviespioneerscoop.com

American Boogeyman Premiere Date And Cast Revealed!

American Boogeyman is a horror film that will be premiering in 2021. The cast and crew are already confirmed, and the plot has been revealed. American Boogeyman is a sequel to the 2017 movie American Beast – which was also written and directed by Mark Ringer – but this time, there is an evil spirit involved!
MoviesPosted by
FanSided

Enough is enough, do we really need more Ted Bundy content?

With more casting announcements made for yet another Ted Bundy film, a conversation has started about Hollywood’s obsession with the infamous serial killer, and others like him (Jeffrey Dahmer springs to mind). Now that people are becoming more aware of how invasive and exploitative true crime can be, you’d think...
Wilmington, NCPeople

Chad Michael Murray Says Wilmington, NC, Still Feels ‘Like Home’ 10 Years After One Tree Hill

One Tree Hills fans know "there's only one Tree Hill, and it's your home," and for the show's star, Chad Michael Murray, that sentiment couldn't be more true. The actor, 39, who played high school basketball star Lucas Scott on the cult-favorite teen show, recently spoke to PEOPLE about work, family, and life as an actor on the road — and admitted that if there's one place he will always travel back to in a heartbeat, it's Wilmington, North Carolina, the town where he shot One Tree Hill.
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Murray, Willis Lead Two “Fortress” Films

Bruce Willis, Chad Michael Murray, Jesse Metcalfe and Kelly Greyson will star in “The Fortress,” a proposed trilogy of action thrillers at Emmett/Furla Films. The first two films in the trio will be shot back-to-back with production having just kicked off in Puerto Rico. A third film will shoot sometime later.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Associated Press

Harrison Ford to play Michael Peterson, executive produce TV series

Harrison Ford’s first crack at television in years could lead him to playing the role of Michael Peterson, the man who was convicted of murdering his wife in 2001. Variety and other entertainment outlets are reporting Ford would play Peterson and be an executive producer on a TV series. The TV show would adapt “The Staircase,” a documentary series released in 2004 and updated in a docu-series in 2018 for Netflix.
MoviesElk Valley Times

Anna Kendrick cast in serial killer drama Rodney & Sheryl

Anna Kendrick is to star in the Netflix movie 'Rodney & Sheryl'. The 35-year-old actress is attached to the drama, which is based on the true story of a serial killer appearing on the popular TV show 'The Dating Game' in 1978. Chloe Okuno is directing the flick as it...
TV & VideosMercury News

TV tonight: ’20/20′ recalls Laci Peterson murder, with new interviews

“The Queen Carries On: A Gayle King Special” (8 p.m., CBS): There is only one woman on the planet known simply as “The Queen”—Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Tonight, CBS News examines her extraordinary life and 69-year (and counting) reign. Included: Interviews with former President Barack Obama, Sir Paul McCartney, photographer Mary McCartney, CBS News contributor Tina Brown, childhood friend Lady Anne Glenconner, royal commentator Wesley Kerr and historian Amanda Foreman. Now 95, Elizabeth is facing one of the most challenging chapters of her reign, having just lost her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip. Meanwhile, her grandson, Prince Harry, and his wife Meghan Markle moved to California and are no longer working members of the royal family. They recently made allegations that The Palace did not support Meghan’s struggles with her mental health or protect them from a predatory press.