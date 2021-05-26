Chad Michael Murray is playing Ted Bundy in American Boogeyman

“The Queen Carries On: A Gayle King Special” (8 p.m., CBS): There is only one woman on the planet known simply as “The Queen”—Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Tonight, CBS News examines her extraordinary life and 69-year (and counting) reign. Included: Interviews with former President Barack Obama, Sir Paul McCartney, photographer Mary McCartney, CBS News contributor Tina Brown, childhood friend Lady Anne Glenconner, royal commentator Wesley Kerr and historian Amanda Foreman. Now 95, Elizabeth is facing one of the most challenging chapters of her reign, having just lost her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip. Meanwhile, her grandson, Prince Harry, and his wife Meghan Markle moved to California and are no longer working members of the royal family. They recently made allegations that The Palace did not support Meghan’s struggles with her mental health or protect them from a predatory press.