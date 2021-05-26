Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

European Super League: Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus condemn Uefa ‘coercion’ of disciplinary proceedings

By Karl Matchett
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o5Mhe_0aCClsbM00

Juventus , Real Madrid and Barcelona, the last three remaining clubs of the European Super League founders, have derided Uefa ’s decision to open disciplinary proceedings against them and remain firm in their attempts to change the course of the game at the highest level.

While the other original member clubs quickly reneged on the plans and confirmed to Uefa their intention to disband, the biggest sides in Spain and Italy have stood together to reiterate they want a greater say in the running of the game, proclaiming themselves “three of the most relevant institutions in the history of football.”

The trio point to “ongoing legal proceedings” as to why Uefa should not have initiated their own processes, and double down on their beliefs that the financial predicament in football will be ruinous, saying football must “reform” if it is not to have an “inevitable downfall”.

The full joint statement from the clubs reads:

“FC Barcelona, Juventus FC and Real Madrid CF wish to express their absolute rejection of the insistent coercion that UEFA has been maintaining towards three of the most relevant institutions in the history of football. This alarming attitude constitutes a flagrant breach of the decision of the courts of justice, which have already made a clear statement warning UEFA to refrain from taking any action that could penalise the founding clubs of the Super League while the legal proceedings are ongoing.

“Therefore, the opening of disciplinary proceedings by UEFA is incomprehensible and is a direct attack against the rule of law that we, the citizens of the European Union, have democratically built up, while constituting a lack of respect toward the authority of the courts of justice themselves.

“From the beginning, the Super League has been promoted with the aim of improving the situation of European football, through permanent dialogue with UEFA and with the objective to increase the interest in the sport and to offer fans the best possible show. This objective has to be achieved in a framework of sustainability and solidarity, especially in a precarious economic situation such as the one many clubs in Europe are currently experiencing.

“Instead of exploring ways of modernizing football through open dialogue, UEFA expects us to withdraw the ongoing court proceedings that question their monopoly over European football. Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid, all of them more than a century old, will not accept any form of coercion or intolerable pressure, while they remain strong in their willingness to debate, respectfully and through dialogue, the urgent solutions that football currently needs.

“Either we reform football or we will have to watch its inevitable downfall.”

The Independent

The Independent

140K+
Followers
79K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Football#The European Super League#Juventus Fc#Real Madrid Cf#The Super League#The European Union#Disciplinary Proceedings#Ongoing Legal Proceedings#Coercion#Italy#Reform Football#Law#Respect#Justice#The Game#Permanent Dialogue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
News Break
UEFA
Country
Spain
News Break
Soccer
Place
Europe
News Break
Super League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
News Break
Sports
Related
UEFAwcn247.com

UEFA opens disciplinary cases against Super League rebels

GENEVA (AP) — UEFA has opened disciplinary cases against Super League rebels Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus that could lead to bans from the Champions League. UEFA says proceedings are now active for “a potential violation of UEFA’s legal framework.” The European soccer body’s statutes include a section on “prohibited groupings” of clubs or leagues forming without UEFA’s permission or outside its control. The three clubs now being prosecuted by UEFA are the remaining holdouts among 12 founders of the failed Super League project. The other nine clubs renounced the project this month and reached financial settlements with UEFA.
UEFAharrisondaily.com

Rebel Super League clubs won't accept UEFA 'coercion'

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus strongly criticized UEFA on Wednesday for opening disciplinary cases against them over their roles in trying to launch a European Super League, …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
Montgomery County, MDpoolesvillepulse.org

European Super League Fails to Launch

The international soccer community was thrown into turmoil on April 18, 2021 with the formation of the multi-billion dollar European Super League (ESL), which would have granted exclusive league membership to Europe’s wealthiest teams, regardless of success on the field. The announcement was made on Sunday; by Tuesday, the league was dead.
UEFASkySports

Aleksander Ceferin: UEFA president says European Super League clubs 'gave with one hand and took with five'

Claims by the European Super League's founder clubs that their competition would better protect the football pyramid have been ridiculed in a new UEFA report. Twelve of Europe's biggest clubs, including Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham, announced themselves as founding members of the new league on April 18, promising more than $10bn (just over £7bn) in solidarity payments to clubs outside the competition over the initial commitment period, which was reported to be 23 years.
UEFAFrankfort Times

Barcelona will go to court if punished for Super League role

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona’s president pledged Friday to go to the Court of Arbitration for Sport if UEFA punishes the club for its role in the would-be Super League competition. “I told (UEFA President Aleksander) Ceferin that we were not going to apologize and that we were not going...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Real Madrid and Man Utd emerge as rivals to Juventus in race for Milan star

It seems as though Gianluigi Donnarumma could have a future outside of Italy as there are more suitors than just Juventus, a report claims. As TMW writes, the arrival of Mike Maignan from Lille is set to be completed imminently as the Rossoneri will pay €17m for a goalkeeper who kept 21 clean sheets in the league last season, and the Frenchman will sign a five-year contract at €3m net per season including bonuses.
UEFAfootball.london

UEFA confirm European Super League decision after Arsenal, Chelsea and Spurs sanctioned

UEFA have opened disciplinary hearings against Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus over their involvement in the European Super League plans. The trio were all part of the 12 'founding members' of the controversial 'breakaway' league that caused outrage among fans in England. Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester...
UEFAfreenews.live

Super League: Uefa against Juve, Real and Barcelona, ​​but in the meantime the “Italian Super Cup” is born

On the day when the clash on the Super League between Juventus, Real and Barcelona and Uefa is rekindled with very harsh tones, the Serie A League launches the new formula of the Italian Cup, a little correct compared to the first version of the reform to leave at least 4 Lega Pro teams on the pitch. Excluding the Serie D teams. The president of the National Amateur League speaks of “elitist reform”.
UEFAWorld Soccer Talk

Hardcore Super League trio defiant against UEFA ‘coercion’

Milan (AFP) – Super League trio Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus insisted on Wednesday they “remain committed to modernising football” despite UEFA’s threats of disciplinary action. UEFA on Tuesday opened formal disciplinary proceedings against the three clubs which are still refusing to give up the aborted Super League project. In...
UEFAfootball-espana.net

Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus to reportedly be expelled from next season’s Champions League by UEFA and replaced by Real Sociedad, Real Betis and Napoli

UEFA have announced that disciplinary proceedings have been opened against Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus for a potential violation of their legal framework. The decision comes following an investigation conducted by UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspectors in connection with the so-called Super League project, and further information will be made available in due course, according to their statement.
UEFAfootball-espana.net

Spanish football evening headlines: Koeman set to continue at Barcelona, UEFA announce disciplinary action against Super League rebels, Barcelona offered Donnarumma

Ronald Koeman set to continue as Barcelona coach for the time being. Ronald Koeman is set to continue as Barcelona coach for the time being following a meeting with Joan Laporta. The Dutchman met with Laporta, Mateu Alemany and Rafael Yuste for in the region of 40 minutes to analyse the season, setting up a future meeting in the process. Everything is still possible seems to be the sentiment.
UEFAinsidersport.com

ESL condemns UEFA’s ‘insistent coercion’

European Super League (ESL) founding clubs FC Barcelona, Juventus FC and Real Madrid CF have described UEFA’s disciplinary proceedings as ‘insistent coercion’. The three teams are the only remaining members of the breakaway project, as the nine other founding members from the Premier League, Serie A and La Liga withdrew from the planned tournament shortly after its announcement.
UEFAinsidersport.com

UEFA initiates disciplinary proceedings against remaining ESL teams

UEFA has begun disciplinary proceedings against Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus, the three teams who remain committed to the breakaway European Super League (ESL) project. An investigation into all three clubs was first launched two weeks ago, whilst the other nine teams involved in the project will not be involved in any further proceedings.
UEFAfcbarcelona.com

FC Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid remain committed to modernizing football through an open dialogue with UEFA

FC Barcelona, Juventus FC and Real Madrid CF wish to express their absolute rejection of the insistent coercion that UEFA has been maintaining towards three of the most relevant institutions in the history of football. This alarming attitude constitutes a flagrant breach of the decision of the courts of justice, which have already made a clear statement warning UEFA to refrain from taking any action that could penalise the founding clubs of the Super League while the legal proceedings are ongoing.