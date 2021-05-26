European Super League: Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus condemn Uefa ‘coercion’ of disciplinary proceedings

Juventus , Real Madrid and Barcelona, the last three remaining clubs of the European Super League founders, have derided Uefa ’s decision to open disciplinary proceedings against them and remain firm in their attempts to change the course of the game at the highest level.

While the other original member clubs quickly reneged on the plans and confirmed to Uefa their intention to disband, the biggest sides in Spain and Italy have stood together to reiterate they want a greater say in the running of the game, proclaiming themselves “three of the most relevant institutions in the history of football.”

The trio point to “ongoing legal proceedings” as to why Uefa should not have initiated their own processes, and double down on their beliefs that the financial predicament in football will be ruinous, saying football must “reform” if it is not to have an “inevitable downfall”.

The full joint statement from the clubs reads:

“FC Barcelona, Juventus FC and Real Madrid CF wish to express their absolute rejection of the insistent coercion that UEFA has been maintaining towards three of the most relevant institutions in the history of football. This alarming attitude constitutes a flagrant breach of the decision of the courts of justice, which have already made a clear statement warning UEFA to refrain from taking any action that could penalise the founding clubs of the Super League while the legal proceedings are ongoing.

“Therefore, the opening of disciplinary proceedings by UEFA is incomprehensible and is a direct attack against the rule of law that we, the citizens of the European Union, have democratically built up, while constituting a lack of respect toward the authority of the courts of justice themselves.

“From the beginning, the Super League has been promoted with the aim of improving the situation of European football, through permanent dialogue with UEFA and with the objective to increase the interest in the sport and to offer fans the best possible show. This objective has to be achieved in a framework of sustainability and solidarity, especially in a precarious economic situation such as the one many clubs in Europe are currently experiencing.

“Instead of exploring ways of modernizing football through open dialogue, UEFA expects us to withdraw the ongoing court proceedings that question their monopoly over European football. Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid, all of them more than a century old, will not accept any form of coercion or intolerable pressure, while they remain strong in their willingness to debate, respectfully and through dialogue, the urgent solutions that football currently needs.

“Either we reform football or we will have to watch its inevitable downfall.”