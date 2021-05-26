Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Prizes Awarded at USA's Stulberg 2021 Online String Competition

theviolinchannel.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA student of Donald Weilerstein and Soovin Kim at the New England Conservatory of Music, Keila was also awarded 1st prize at in the Junior Division at the Menuhin Competition Richmond 2021 last week. She will receive $6,000 and a concerto performance with the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra and the Grand...

theviolinchannel.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joshua Bell
Person
Rachel Barton Pine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chamber Music#New Music#Grand Rapids#The Junior Division#The Grand Rapids Symphony#1st Prize#Silver#Richmond#Ambrogio#Song#Usa#Stulberg 2021
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Worldtheviolinchannel.com

BREAKING | Keila Wakao Awarded 1st Prize in 2021 Menuhin Competition Junior Division

15-year-old Keila Wakao from the USA/Japan has been awarded first prize in the Junior Division of the Menuhin Competition Richmond 2021. A student of Donald Weilerstein and Soovin Kim at the New England Conservatory of Music, Keila has performed solos and recitals throughout Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Japan, and Germany. She will receive USD $10,000 and the loan of a fine, Italian violin, sponsored by Florian Leonhard Violins.
Richmond, VArichmond.edu

For Menuhin Competition Richmond 2021, the show goes on, online

Often hailed as “The Olympics of the Violin,” the Menuhin Competition Richmond 2021 is taking place virtually through the weekend. Throughout the competition dozens of the best young violinists in the world compete for top awards in performances ranging from solo recitals to concerts with chamber groups and full orchestra. In addition, the Sphinx Virtuosi ensemble — made up exclusively of 18 of the top young Black and Latino classical musicians — participated in a virtual performance.
San Francisco, CAfuncheap.com

Klein International String Competition (June 5-6)

Celebrating 36 years of helping the world’s top young string musicians gain prominence in the competitive world of classical music, the Irving M. Klein International String Competition, produced by the California Music Center, airs starting 10AM Sat 6/5 and 10AM Sun 6/6 followed by an awards ceremony. Nine semifinalists play programs of solo Bach, a work commissioned for the Klein and accompanied concertos and sonatas, competing for cash prizes totaling $20,000 and performance contracts. Violinist Tessa Lark, 2008 winner, co-hosts with Klein Artistic Director Mitchell Sardou Klein.
New York City, NYmusicalamerica.com

Erin Wagner Awarded First Prize in 2021 Naumburg Vocal Competition

May 29, 2021,New York, NY – The Walter W. Naumburg Foundation’s 2021 International Vocal Competition concluded on Thursday, May 27, naming Erin Wagner, a mezzo-soprano from El Paso, Texas, the winner. Ms. Wagner’s prize includes a cash award of $25,000, two New York concerts, and a commissioned work. Her collaborating pianist was Shawn Chang.
Musicphennd.org

Lewis Prize for Music Accelerator Awards – Jul 16

Lewis Prize for Music Accelerator Awards Applications Now Available. The Lewis Prize for Music is accepting applications for its 2022 Accelerator Awards. Accelerator Awards are open to Creative Youth Development (CYD) music organizations seeking to influence youth-serving systems so all young people have access to learning, creating, and performing experiences that reflect their culture and identity.
Gloucester, MAGloucester Daily Times

Local singer wins award from national competition

When Alexandra Grace received a phone call from New York, she thought about taking it. “I thought ‘This is definitely a spam call, but I am just going to answer it just in case,” the 23-year old Gloucester resident said. Thank goodness she did. On the other line was a...
Charlotte, NCuncc.edu

Students claim top prizes in design competition

Three teams of first-year architecture students took top prizes in Artuminate’s Bauhaus Design Style Competition, an international design and writing contest. The students entered the competition under the direction of School of Architecture Teaching Fellows Arturo Luhan and Trevor Holmes. The students were challenged to develop a conceptual design and...
Musicclassicfm.com

Edinburgh International Festival announces star-studded classical music line-up

Concerts from Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and Vasily Petrenko, Royal Scottish National Orchestra and Elim Chan, and many others will be premiered on Classic FM’s Facebook Page. Join us as we partner with Edinburgh International Festival to present online highlights from their 2021 classical music offering, announced today (2 June). Throughout...
Musicclassical-music.com

A guide to Vaughan Williams’s Serenade to Music and its best recordings

When and why did Vaughan Williams compose Serenade to Music?. After 50 years as a prominent conductor, you’d expect to have some musical friends in high places. For Henry Wood that was very much the case as he embarked on a special gala concert to mark his five decades on the podium. It was for that ‘jubilee’ concert, on 5 October 1938 at the Royal Albert Hall, that Vaughan Williams penned his rather unusual Serenade to Music.
Brunswick, GAelegantislandliving.net

Prizes Awarded to Young Playwrights and Poets

The Eugenia Price/Joyce Blackburn Charitable Fund of the Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation recently presented the Young Playwrights and Poets Showcase at the Historic Ritz Theatre. The winning poets, Amyah Mack (9th grade, Glynn Academy, Freedom from Covid), Alliyah Stallworth (10th grade Brunswick High School, Freedom, Oh Freedom), Lisbel Ayala (11th grade, Glynn Academy, Now Go Free), and Lily Seemann (12th grade, Glynn Academy, Good Girls Fight Back) shared their poems and received a cash prize of $250 each. Brunswick High Production Company performed the winning play, A Game of Witches and Rubies, under the direction of Lucy Bryson, and winning playwrights Amelia McGlaughlin and Elizabeth Temple, 7th graders at Frederica Academy, shared the $500 cash prize. The Young Playwrights and Poets Awards are coordinated by Golden Isles Arts & Humanities. Fund advisor Eileen Humphlett is pictured with the winners. For more information about the Eugenia Price/Joyce Blackburn Charitable Fund of the Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation, please contact jfussell@coastalgeorgiafoundation.org.
Entertainmenttowntopics.com

New Jersey Symphony Orchestra Presents Second in Concert Film Series

New Jersey Symphony Orchestra continued its “Emerge” concert series this past week with an on-demand film of a live performance recorded this past February at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center. The “Emerge” trilogy, directed by filmmaker Yuri Alves, has fused orchestral performances with visual meditations and dance sequences to create a multi-media online experience. The second performance of this trilogy, launched last Wednesday evening, featured pianist Inon Barnatan playing Florence Price’s Piano Concerto in One Movement; also included on the program was one of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s final symphonies. Accompanying these works was a New Jersey Symphony Orchestra seemingly up to full strength, led by Music Director Xian Zhang.
Designarcheyes.com

A’ Design Award & Competition Winners 2021

The A’ Design Award & Competition, the World’s largest and most diffused international design awards, announced the results of the 2020 – 2021 design competition in May 2021. Entries were carefully evaluated by an international jury panel composed of established scholars, prominent press members, creative design professionals, and experienced entrepreneurs...
Entertainmentclassical-music.com

The history of French art song

French art song emerged in the 19th century and was largely considered the French equivalent of the German Lied. In time, though, it had established its own artistic framework and style, with the popular lyric poetry of the day – itself bound up in heady Romantic ideals and symbolism – forming the heart of new works.
Buffalo, NYwnypapers.com

Grammy-nominated roots-rock Duo Larkin Poe to headline 'Monster Energy Outbreak Tour'

Larkin Poe, the Grammy Award-nominated sister duo comprised of Atlanta-bred, Nashville-based multi-instrumentalists Rebecca and Megan Lovell, are hitting the road with the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour. Kicking off Sept. 15, “The Monster Energy Outbreak Tour” featuring Larkin Poe will see the band hitting major cities across the U.S. This show hits the Forbes Theatre in Buffalo on Tuesday, Oct. 12.
Entertainmentmusicomh.com

Preview: Edinburgh International Festival 2021

Classical music takes centre stage as the Edinburgh International Festival returns to live attended performances. The Edinburgh International Festival pioneers the return of live performance in Scotland, with an impressive programme of UK and international artists. The Festival’s ambition is not only to re-establish Edinburgh as the cultural highlight of the season, but to pave the way for other organizations to rebuild their own live performance programmes.
MusicSlipped Disc

Quasthoff makes comeback in Berlin theme at the Edinburgh Festival

This summer’s programme has just been rolled out and here’s what first caught our eye:. Thomas Quasthoff features in three performances across the Festival, appearing in Ariadne auf Naxos as the Major Domo, leading three of Germany’s leading jazz performers for an intimate evening of vocal classics and hosting two public masterclasses with outstanding young singers to demonstrate everything that goes into an exceptional performance.
Festivalearshot.org

TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival

Dee Daniels photo courtesy of the artist. It’s back! The TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival returns to celebrate its 35th edition from June 25 to July 4 with a stunningly diverse and virtuosic range of virtual performances. Would you expect any less?. Last year’s festival was cancelled due to COVID-19,...
Musicwfit.org

Mozart's Attic Sunday June 6th at 6:00 p.m.

It was 1890 and thirteen-year-old Pablo Casals was poking around in a Barcelona second hand store when he came across a tattered volume of J.S. Bach’s six cello suites: works that were practically unknown. He practiced them as etudes for a dozen years before playing them in public. The suites made him famous, just as he made the suites famous. For many years, however, he refused to record them, finally being persuaded to do so in 1936.