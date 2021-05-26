Prizes Awarded at USA's Stulberg 2021 Online String Competition

The Eugenia Price/Joyce Blackburn Charitable Fund of the Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation recently presented the Young Playwrights and Poets Showcase at the Historic Ritz Theatre. The winning poets, Amyah Mack (9th grade, Glynn Academy, Freedom from Covid), Alliyah Stallworth (10th grade Brunswick High School, Freedom, Oh Freedom), Lisbel Ayala (11th grade, Glynn Academy, Now Go Free), and Lily Seemann (12th grade, Glynn Academy, Good Girls Fight Back) shared their poems and received a cash prize of $250 each. Brunswick High Production Company performed the winning play, A Game of Witches and Rubies, under the direction of Lucy Bryson, and winning playwrights Amelia McGlaughlin and Elizabeth Temple, 7th graders at Frederica Academy, shared the $500 cash prize. The Young Playwrights and Poets Awards are coordinated by Golden Isles Arts & Humanities. Fund advisor Eileen Humphlett is pictured with the winners. For more information about the Eugenia Price/Joyce Blackburn Charitable Fund of the Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation, please contact jfussell@coastalgeorgiafoundation.org.