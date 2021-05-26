Cancel
The Tonys will be a streaming-only ceremony on Paramount+ this year, followed by a two-hour CBS broadcast celebration of Broadway’s return

The long-awaited, pandemic-postponed 74th Annual Tony Awards will air as a two-hour streaming-only awards show on Sept. 26. The broadcast portion of the four-hour Broadway themed evening will include the live presentation of only three Tony Awards: Best Play, Best Revival of a Play and Best Musical. But the other winners will be celebrated throughout the CBS broadcast.

