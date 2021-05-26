The Tonys will be a streaming-only ceremony on Paramount+ this year, followed by a two-hour CBS broadcast celebration of Broadway’s return

Editors note: Tony Award-winning costume designer Clint Ramos says he felt his “very selfhood slip away” when the industry he loves shut down in March 2020, and with two Tony nominations pending – he’s up for Best Costume Design/Play for The Rose Tattoo, and Best Scenic Design/Play for Slave Play – the designer, born and raised in Cebu, the Philippines, should be unreservedly delighted with the recent rush of planned Broadway openings. So why has he “been unable to muster a wholehearted sense of hope?” In a guest column for Deadline, Ramos, a lifelong advocate for an equitable landscape in theater and film, poses a series of questions to the industry, raising concerns that he says weigh heavily on the hearts of colleagues of color. “I am delighted at the notion of a return to the American theater,” Ramos writes. “But not as we left it. I want to return to a truly equitable American theater.”