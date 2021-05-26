Cancel
Celebrities

Longtime NCIS star Emily Wickersham confirms her exit

Primetimer
Primetimer
 8 days ago
"Hangin this hat and jacket up. What a great ride it’s been," Wickersham wrote on Instagram following last night's season finale. "This cast, this crew, are top notch. I can’t say enough kind words about this group that I’ve had the pleasure of working with for close to 8 years now and 172 episodes later. This business is finicky and weird and consistency is a rarity. I’ve been lucky enough to be a part of a show where I got to show up and act and laugh and learn with wonderful people. A moment in time I surely won’t forget. Thank you CBS and NCIS for including me in a part of television history. Time goes fast. Eat it up but chew slowly."

Primetimer

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

Emily Wickersham
