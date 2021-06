The concept of a Sony PlayStation E3 2021 event is something of a misnomer, as the company has been distancing itself from the convention over the last few years, and its presence within the E3 2021 schedule is no different. While you can expect the company to show something over the following weeks of summer games announcements, it'll do so separately from the E3 convention, making it hard to predict what we can anticipate with regards to any PS5 and PS4 announcements.