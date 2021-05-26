Cancel
California professor 'faked being native American for decades' but she didn't lose her teaching job even after she was exposed

A new profile dives deep into the actual background of a California professor whose family says she faked being Native American for years despite objections from actual Cherokee groups. The Daily Mail reported Andrea Smith, a scholar in Native American studies and professor from Long Beach, California, had previously told...

